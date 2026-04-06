Intel Quietly Launches Core Ultra 7 251HX Mobile Processor

Intel has silently introduced the Core Ultra 7 251HX, a new processor in the Arrow Lake-HX mobile lineup, offering impressive performance for high-end laptops.

Intel has quietly introduced the Core Ultra 7 251HX , a new addition to its Arrow Lake-HX mobile processor lineup. This launch, which initially slipped under the radar, has now been formalized with an official product page on Intel 's website. The processor has already made its debut in select laptops from manufacturers like Lenovo and MSI, indicating a gradual roll-out strategy.

The 251HX represents a significant offering in the high-performance laptop segment, positioning itself as a powerful option for users seeking robust computing capabilities. The focus of the Arrow Lake-HX series is on delivering desktop-level performance within a mobile form factor, catering to a growing demand for portable yet potent computing solutions.\From a technical perspective, the Core Ultra 7 251HX boasts impressive specifications. It features an 18-core configuration, comprised of six Performance-cores (P-Cores) and twelve Efficiency-cores (E-Cores). This architecture is designed to balance demanding workloads with energy efficiency, offering a versatile performance profile. Furthermore, the processor incorporates 30MB of Intel Smart Cache, contributing to improved data access speeds and overall system responsiveness. The 251HX's clock speeds are also noteworthy, with a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz, ensuring that demanding tasks are handled swiftly. The base clock speeds are set at 2.9GHz for P-Cores and 2.5GHz for E-Cores. The Thermal Design Power (TDP) is rated at 55W, but the processor can dynamically scale up to 160W, depending on the demands of the application and the capabilities of the laptop's cooling system. This wide range of power consumption allows for flexibility in system design, catering to both slim and high-performance laptop form factors. The inclusion of this processor in high-end gaming laptops and workstation laptops highlights its potential as a very good option for the mobile high performance market.\The introduction of the Core Ultra 7 251HX exemplifies Intel's strategy of continually refining its mobile processor offerings, and reflects the current trends of the market. The high performance potential of the 251HX may necessitate careful consideration of trade-offs when designing a system around it. The need for effective cooling solutions and power delivery systems often impacts the overall size, weight, and battery life of the device. Consequently, laptops featuring this processor tend to prioritize performance above all else. This prioritization is something that consumers have been getting used to over the years. However, despite the potential trade-offs, the chipmaker's latest release signifies its continuing commitment to deliver powerful and up-to-date processors for the portable market, while giving consumers the choice of the best possible mobile computing solution. In the context of Intel's broader product portfolio, the Core Ultra 7 251HX is positioned just below the Core Ultra 7 265HX and 255HX, making it a well-rounded base model of the Core Ultra 7 200 Series. It's also positioned above the Core Ultra 5 245HX





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX Arrow Lake-HX Mobile Processor Laptop CPU Performance Gaming Workstation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Education Ministry offers support, launches probe after two trainee teachers drown at Pantai Merdeka in KedahKANGAR, April 5 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is arranging immediate assistance to the families of two students from the Perlis campus of the Institute of Teacher Education...

Read more »

Kaki Gamer and TNG eWallet Partner for Instant Discounts for Malaysian Mobile GamersKaki Gamer, a Malaysian digital top-up platform, teams up with TNG eWallet to provide instant 5% discounts on game reloads starting April 1st. This partnership aims to streamline the reload process for local gamers and support the growth of the Malaysian esports scene.

Read more »

Kaki Gamer Teams Up With TNG eWallet To Offer Instant Discounts For Malaysian Mobile GamersGet an instant 5% discount on reloads for PUBG, Mobile Legends, and more now!

Read more »

Treat integrity as a core value, not compliance exercise, says MACCApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Court of Appeal Stay Preserves Status Quo in Sabah Revenue Dispute, Says SLSThe Sabah Law Society clarifies that the Court of Appeal's stay of execution in the Sabah 40 per cent revenue dispute is procedural, preserving the status quo pending appeal but not resolving the core constitutional issues. The stay impacts negotiation and payment deadlines imposed by the High Court, with the SLS emphasizing that the key constitutional interpretations remain to be decided.

Read more »