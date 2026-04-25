Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus Review: A Strong Mid-Range Gaming Contender

A detailed review of the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processor, focusing on its gaming performance, specifications, and comparison to the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X. The review highlights its improvements over the Core Ultra 5 245K and its competitive pricing.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processor has been thoroughly tested in the gaming sector, delivering impressive results that position it as a strong contender in the mid-range CPU market.

Building upon the success of the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, the 250K Plus represents a notable, though incremental, improvement over its predecessor, the Core Ultra 5 245K. While maintaining the same six P-Core count, the 250K Plus boasts an increased number of E-Cores and a 100MHz boost to P-Core clock speeds. A key upgrade is its support for faster DDR5-7200MT/s memory, a feature that contributes to its enhanced performance.

The testing methodology involved a Z890 motherboard for consistent comparisons, retesting the 245K alongside the new 250K Plus, and including the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X as a primary competitor. All tests were conducted using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 to ensure uniformity. Synthetic benchmarks generally favored the 250K Plus, with the exception of PCMark 10 where it slightly underperformed.

However, in gaming scenarios, the 250K Plus consistently outperformed both the 245K and the 9600X, establishing a significant lead in average frame rates. It's worth noting that the 250K Plus operates at slightly higher temperatures and consumes more power than its predecessor, but this is interpreted as a sign of efficient power utilization. All gaming metrics were obtained without utilizing Intel’s Binary Optimisation Tool (BOT) to maintain unbiased results.

The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is a compelling option for PC builders, particularly given its competitive pricing – slightly lower than the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X. This is especially relevant in the current market where memory prices are increasing, impacting overall system costs. The processor’s ability to deliver increased core counts and strong performance, even with slightly elevated temperatures and power consumption, reintroduces a crucial element to the CPU landscape: competition.

At a price of RM999, the 250K Plus offers a strong price-to-performance ratio, making it a viable alternative for DIY enthusiasts. The arrival of the 250K Plus and 270K Plus may prompt AMD to re-evaluate its strategy, marking a shift in the competitive dynamics of the mid-range CPU segment. The performance gains, coupled with the attractive price point, position the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus as a serious contender that deserves consideration for any new PC build or upgrade





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Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus CPU Gaming AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Processor

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