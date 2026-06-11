Integrated Enforcement Operation Uncovers Wildlife Species Kept Without Documentation in Penampang

A 57-year-old local man was detained to assist investigations after an integrated enforcement operation uncovered various wildlife species believed to have been kept without valid documentation in Kampung Nambazan on Wednesday. The operation involved the Marine Intelligence Unit of the Kota Kinabalu Marine Police Force Operations Headquarters, the Penampang District Police Headquarters, and the Sabah Wildlife Department. Among the wildlife seized were a sambar deer, a barking deer, a Bornean crested fireback pheasant, three silver pheasants, two porcupines, a Malay porcupine, and a reticulated python.

PENAMPANG : A 57-year-old local man was detained to assist investigations after an integrated enforcement operation uncovered various wildlife species believed to have been kept without valid documentation in Kampung Nambazan on Wednesday.

The operation involved the Marine Intelligence Unit of the Kota Kinabalu Marine Police Force Operations Headquarters, the Penampang District Police Headquarters, and the Sabah Wildlife Department. Among the wildlife seized were a sambar deer, a barking deer, a Bornean crested fireback pheasant, three silver pheasants, two porcupines, a Malay porcupine, and a reticulated python.

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for the suspected possession of wildlife without a valid permit or documentation, an offence punishable upon conviction by a fine of between RM30,000 and RM150,000, imprisonment of between six months and five years, or both. Cosmobeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26.

The Sabah Wildlife Department advised the public not to purchase wildlife or wildlife products from illegal sources and urged anyone with information on unlawful hunting, possession, or trade of wildlife to come forward to help protect the State's wildlife resources





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Penampang Wildlife Seizure Investigation Wildlife Conservation Illegal Wildlife Trade

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