Intan Ladyana Denies Enabling Husband's Alleged Video Game Infidelity, Prioritizes Open Discussion

Actress Intan Ladyana refutes claims she condoned her husband, singer Harris Alif's, romantic in-game conversation with another woman. She asserts their approach is through open discussion and mutual understanding of boundaries, rather than imposed conditions. Harris had explained the interaction was part of a roleplay character.

Actress Intan Ladyana has categorically denied allegations that she condoned her husband, singer Harris Alif 's, alleged infidelity. The accusations arose following a circulating video of a romantic-sounding conversation between Harris and another woman during a video game session. Intan, whose full name is Intan Nurladyana Mohamat Yahaya, 44, emphasized that she never defended her husband's actions. Instead, she has opted for open and constructive discussions regarding the issue.

She elaborated on her approach, stating, As a wife, I am not condoning Harris's actions. What is wrong remains wrong, and what is right remains right. We must understand each other's boundaries. Intan made these remarks when met at a recent event. She further clarified that she has not imposed any conditions on Harris to stop playing video games. Rather, she trusts that her husband is capable of learning from his mistakes and exercising self-awareness. There are no conditions set. I know my boundaries, and he also knows his. One cannot be excessively controlling, but each individual needs to possess self-awareness. Even within video games or acting, we must still know our limits. That understanding is crucial, she added. Intan admitted that she was unaware of the allegations until the video went viral on social media. I do not know the woman because I do not play video games. I do not even know what games are about. Only after this issue went viral was I informed. I am not blaming any party; instead, they themselves need to assess whether what they did was right or wrong, she commented. Previously, several video clips circulated showing Harris interacting in a tone perceived as romantic with a woman during a live stream of a video game. This situation prompted reactions from fans who questioned his actions and accused him of infidelity. However, Harris later explained that the dialogue was part of his role as 'Tommy' within the roleplay (RP) gaming environment. He firmly stated that outside the digital content realm, he remains solely a husband and father. For the record, Harris and Intan tied the knot on February 5, 2021, and are blessed with two children, Evie Khadeeja and Harris Umayr





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Intan Ladyana Harris Alif Celebrity Marriage Social Media Scandal Video Games

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ini realiti, jangan rasa bersalah kalau marah anakIni realiti, jangan rasa bersalah kalau marah anak - Intan Najuwa

Read more »

MCMC sues Sunway Lagoon over RM1.85m food poisoning claimKUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) RM1.85 million lawsuit against Sunway Lagoon Sdn Bhd has moved a step closer

Read more »

Prisons Dept denies SOP breach in escort convoy, cites technical glitchKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Prisons Department stressed that there were no violations of standard operating procedures in the inmate escort operation to court yesterday, and...

Read more »

National men’s doubles player Haikal Nazri denies quitting BAMKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — National men’s doubles player Muhammad Haikal Nazri has denied claims that he will leave the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).When contacted by...

Read more »

Penang KPDN probes Juru R&R petrol station over viral claim of diesel refusal to lorry driversBUKIT MERTAJAM, April 16 — The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued a notice to investigate a fuel station at the Juru northbound Rest and...

Read more »

Rapid Bus Issues Statement On Kuchai Lama Bus Collision, But Stays Silent On Faulty Brake ClaimThe statement made no mention of the claim that the driver had verbally admitted to faulty brakes — an allegation that could carry legal consequences under the Road Transport Act…

Read more »