Instructure CEO Apologizes After Canvas Hack, Involving Student Data Breach and Disruption

Instructure CEO Steve Daly apologized after a hack on Canvas, a widely used tool for grades and class materials, blocked students from accessing the education tool and involved student data being stolen by a hacker. The incident resulted in widespread disruption as students prepared for end-of-year tasks and assignments.

The developer of Canvas, a widely used tool for grades and class materials, issued an apology after a hack that blocked students from accessing the education tool and involved student data being stolen by a hacker.

ShinyHunters, a hacking group known for data theft and extortion campaigns targeting major global companies, said it had stolen roughly 6.65 terabytes of Canvas data, which included student names, email addresses and private messages between students, teachers, and other staff. The hack caused widespread disruption as students prepared for end-of-year tasks and assignments. The incident involved unauthorized access to information like usernames, email addresses, course names, enrollment information, and messages





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