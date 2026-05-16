Institutional Investors Pivot Toward AI Infrastructure and Utilities in Early 2026

A Reuters analysis of SEC 13-F filings reveals a massive shift by institutional investors toward AI infrastructure and utility companies, while showing caution regarding the Magnificent Seven tech giants.

Institutional investors demonstrated an overwhelming appetite for assets tied to the deployment and adoption of artificial intelligence during the first quarter of 2026. According to a comprehensive analysis of SEC 13-F filings involving nearly 6,000 entities—including hedge funds, pension funds, and college endowments—there is a clear strategic pivot toward the foundational layers of the AI revolution.

Over 4,000 of these institutional managers either expanded their current positions or established entirely new stakes in a core group of nine companies specializing in AI infrastructure. These key players include Oracle, Arista Networks, and Vertiv, reflecting a market belief that the physical and structural components of AI are the safest and most lucrative bets. In stark contrast, a mere 146 entities reduced their holdings in this sector, representing a tiny fraction of the reporting investors.

This suggests a strong consensus among the financial elite that the AI build-out is still in its early, high-growth phase. Beyond the immediate AI hardware and networking space, institutional capital flowed heavily into the supporting industries required to sustain massive computing power. Data center operators, such as Digital Realty, saw significant interest as the physical housing for AI servers becomes a critical bottleneck. Even more striking was the behavior surrounding utility stocks.

The data indicates that nearly 3,500 filing entities reported net buying in utilities, with an astonishing absence of sellers during the first quarter. This trend underscores a growing recognition that the energy requirements for training and running large-scale AI models are immense, making the power grid a primary beneficiary of the tech boom. By investing in utilities, these asset managers are hedging their bets on the basic electrical infrastructure that must exist before any software or application can function.

However, this enthusiasm for the foundation of AI did not extend uniformly across the technology sector. The so-called 'Magnificent Seven'—the group of mega-cap giants including Meta and Microsoft—faced a more critical reception. Institutional investors appeared far more selective regarding these titans, with sellers slightly outnumbering buyers. This hesitation stems from mounting uncertainty over whether these companies can maintain their aggressive spending trajectories on AI while simultaneously delivering the growth rates expected by the market.

There is a palpable anxiety that the cost of developing AI may outpace the immediate revenue it generates, leading to a temporary cooling of interest in the largest names. Simultaneously, the software-as-a-service or SaaS sector experienced significant volatility. Fears that generative AI will disrupt traditional business models and erode profitability led many institutions to liquidate their positions. For a group of 20 prominent U.S.-listed SaaS stocks, selling far outweighed buying, with 397 investors exiting one or more positions.

Amidst this carnage, some outliers emerged. Mubadala Capital, the sovereign wealth fund of the UAE, took a contrarian approach by initiating positions in Palantir and Shopify. While Shopify has been battered by fears of AI-driven disruption, Mubadala's entry suggests a belief in the long-term resilience of certain software platforms.

Finally, the semiconductor industry remained a powerhouse of attraction. More than 4,100 investors increased their exposure to chips, signaling that despite sharp rallies in share prices, the appetite for the silicon that fuels AI remains insatiable





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