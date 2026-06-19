Instagram Launches Per-Slide Captions for Carousel Posts Amid Nintendo Data Breach

Instagram has rolled out a highly requested feature that allows users to add separate captions to each slide in carousel posts, improving storytelling and context. Meanwhile, a major data breach at Nintendo has resulted in hackers demanding an RM8 million ransom.

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add individual captions to each slide within a carousel post. This update addresses a long-standing request from the community, particularly from those who frequently share multi-image or video sequences such as photo dumps, travel recaps, tutorials, product showcases, and narrative storytelling.

Previously, carousel posts were limited to a single caption for the entire collection, which often meant creators had to write lengthy descriptions or embed text directly onto the images themselves to provide context for each slide. The new functionality enables distinct captions per slide, making it easier to convey specific details, thoughts, or explanations for every piece of content as viewers swipe through the post.

To use the feature, users simply create a carousel post by selecting multiple photos or videos as they normally would. As the audience swipes, they will encounter the relevant caption for each slide, enhancing comprehension and engagement. This improvement is expected to be especially valuable for travel posts where each location needs context, event highlights that capture different moments, step-by-step guides requiring instructions per step, before-and-after series, and any creator aiming to construct a slide-by-slide story.

The rollout is occurring gradually this week, so some users may need to update their Instagram app or wait for the feature to appear on their account. Additionally, there has been a separate security incident involving Nintendo, where hackers have demanded a ransom of RM8 million following a massive leak of employee data. This development underscores ongoing cybersecurity challenges in the gaming industry.

The Instagram update reflects the platform's ongoing efforts to empower creators with more flexible and expressive tools, while the Nintendo breach serves as a reminder of the persistent threats to digital assets and personal information





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Instagram Carousel Posts Captions Social Media Update Nintendo Data Breach Hackers Ransom Employee Data Leak

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