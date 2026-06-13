Insta360 Luna Ultra vs DJI Osmo Pocket 4: Features, Specs and U.S. Market Outlook

A detailed comparison of Insta360's new Luna Ultra and DJI's Osmo Pocket 4, covering sensor size, dual‑lens system, detachable screen, tracking tech, storage, battery life and the impact of the FCC ban on DJI's US availability.

DJI has long dominated the pocket‑camera market with its Osmo Pocket line, a favorite among vloggers, travelers and content creators who need smooth, high‑quality video in a truly compact form.

The company recently unveiled the Osmo Pocket 4, a new generation that retains the familiar handheld stick with a motorized gimbal, a built‑in 2‑inch OLED display and a single‑lens sensor. At the same time, Insta360 introduced the Luna Ultra, its first dedicated gimbal camera built in partnership with Leica. The Luna Ultra is positioned as a direct competitor to the Osmo Pocket 4, promising a step‑up in sensor size, dual‑lens capability, detachable screen and a suite of advanced video features.

Both devices share the same basic shape - a tiny body topped with a three‑axis gimbal that can be slipped into a pocket or small bag - but the Luna Ultra adds a number of innovative tricks that could reshape the workflow of solo creators. The most noticeable difference lies in the imaging hardware.

The Luna Ultra houses a 1‑inch sensor that can record 8K video at 30 fps, a wide‑angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a dedicated telephoto lens offering up to 12× optical zoom, including 6× lossless zoom. Dolby Vision HDR, 10‑bit color depth and a dynamic range of 14 stops give it exceptional detail in both highlights and shadows, while Leica's renowned colour science ensures natural, lifelike tones.

By contrast, the Osmo Pocket 4 relies on a single‑lens sensor that, while still capable and backed by DJI's proven stabilization and image‑processing algorithms, does not match the Luna Ultra's dual‑lens versatility. DJI is expected to release a Pocket 4 Pro with a dual‑lens setup in the near future, but the Luna Ultra already enjoys that advantage. Both cameras also differentiate themselves through user‑interface design.

The Luna Ultra's 2‑inch OLED screen can be detached and used as a wireless remote controller up to 20 metres away, allowing creators to monitor framing without returning to the camera. The Osmo Pocket 4's screen remains fixed to the body but flips between horizontal and vertical orientations, making quick switches between landscape and portrait shooting effortless. In terms of storage and power, each device offers roughly four hours of battery life.

The Luna Ultra provides 47 GB of internal memory and accepts microSD cards up to 1 TB; the Pocket 4 supplies about 107 GB of usable storage and the same card capacity. Both models also integrate subject‑tracking technologies - Insta360's Deep Track 5.0 with Active Zoom Tracking and Smart Framing, and DJI's refined ActiveTrack - that lock onto moving subjects and keep them centred in the frame. A critical market factor is availability.

The Osmo Pocket 4 has not been cleared for sale in the United States after the FCC blocked DJI from receiving equipment authorization in December 2025. American buyers must rely on unofficial channels that lack warranty and ecosystem support, creating a substantial gap for competitors. Insta360's Luna Ultra, however, faces no such regulatory hurdle and is readily purchasable in the U.S., making it the practical choice for creators seeking a high‑end pocket gimbal camera.

Outside the United States the Pocket 4 launched at about £445 in the United Kingdom and continues to enjoy strong global sales, but the US market-one of the largest for content‑creation gear-is now essentially open for Insta360 to capture. Overall, the Luna Ultra offers a larger sensor, dual‑lens flexibility, detachable remote screen, Leica‑tuned colour science and a clear path to purchase for U.S. creators, while the Osmo Pocket 4 remains a solid, single‑lens option limited by regulatory constraints.

Creators will need to weigh the importance of dual‑lens versatility and remote monitoring against brand loyalty and ecosystem familiarity when deciding which pocket gimbal camera best fits their workflow





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Insta360 Luna Ultra DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pocket Gimbal Cameras Leica Partnership FCC Ban On DJI

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