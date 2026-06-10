Insta360 Launches Luna Ultra: Leica-Co-Engineered Gimbal Camera with 8K Video and Detachable Screen

Insta360 has officially launched the Luna Ultra, its first premium gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica, featuring a 1-inch 8K sensor, dual-lens system, detachable touchscreen, and up to four hours of battery life. Positioned as a competitor to DJI's Osmo Pocket series, the Luna Ultra includes AI-powered shooting tools, 14 stops of dynamic range, and professional color profiles. The camera is priced at RM2,999 in Malaysia.

Insta360 has officially launched the Luna Ultra , its first premium gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica , for the Malaysian market. This new device marks the company's entry into the high-end gimbal camera segment, directly competing with DJI's Osmo Pocket series.

The Luna Ultra boasts a compact design weighing just over 200 grams, making it highly portable. Its standout feature is a dual-lens system: a primary camera pairing a Leica Summicron lens with a 1-inch sensor capable of recording 8K video at 30fps, and a secondary telephoto camera using a 1/1.3-inch sensor with an F2.0 aperture. The telephoto system offers five focal lengths and supports up to 12x zoom, including 6x lossless optical zoom.

Insta360 claims this setup produces natural background blur without heavy reliance on software effects. For video, the Luna Ultra supports Dolby Vision, 10-bit I-Log capture for color grading flexibility, and up to 14 stops of dynamic range to preserve details in both bright and dark areas. For photography, it can capture 37MP UltraPhotos and 200MP panoramic images. The device is powered by Insta360's Triple AI Chip system, handling image processing and computational photography.

One key feature is PureVideo Mode, which improves low-light footage by reducing noise and enhancing brightness up to 4K60fps. The Luna Ultra also incorporates Deep Track 5.0 subject tracking, including Auto Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, Group Tracking, and Smart Framing, keeping subjects automatically framed





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Insta360 Luna Ultra Leica Gimbal Camera 8K Video

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