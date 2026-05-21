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Inmate's year-long sentence behind bars serves as a deterrent, early release under PBSL program

Justice News

Inmate's year-long sentence behind bars serves as a deterrent, early release under PBSL program
Teaching A LessonDeterrencePBSL Programme
📆21/5/2026 10:51 AM
📰staronline
31 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 51% · Publisher: 75%

A 30-year-old inmate, Zakir, who served a year-long sentence for a sexual assault offence, was released under the PBSL (Ihsan Madani Licensed Prisoner Release Programme), surprising the inmate and his family with the early release. Terengganu Prison director Mohamad Jusoh Ismail mentioned that 54 inmates were released under the programme, with prospects placed in employment under the employers’ supervision. Meanwhile, the Appeals court upheld the 30-year jail sentence for a trio in ketamine trafficking case.

A 30-year-old inmate, Zakir, who committed a sexual assault offence, had a year-long experience behind bars, which taught him a lesson and deterred him from repeating the same mistake.

He was released early, under the Ihsan Madani Licensed Prisoner Release Programme, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha. Terengganu Prison director Mohamad Jusoh Ismail mentioned that 54 inmates were released under the programme. Out of these, 50 prospects were placed at car wash centres, eateries, and food manufacturing factories, while four others were allowed to return to their families.

More than 1,000 prospects have been released through PBSL in Terengganu from early 2025 until Thursday, while 30-year jail sentence for trio in ketamine trafficking case was upheld by the Appeals court

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staronline /  🏆 4. in MY

Teaching A Lesson Deterrence PBSL Programme Ihsan Madani Licensed Prisoner Release Program Job Placement Ketamine Trafficking Case Appeals Court Terengganu Prison Director Mohamad Jusoh Ismai First University To Offer TVET-Based Doctoral Early Release

 

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