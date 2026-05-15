Influencer Sofea Shra Introduces Malaysian Kebaya and Batik to Beauty Mogul Huda Kattan in London

Influencer Sofea Shra made Malaysians proud when she introduced the Malaysian kebaya and batik to beauty mogul Huda Kattan in London recently. Sofea is the only Malaysian representative invited to attend Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Intense fragrance launch, and she made sure it was a memorable experience for both of them.

Influencer Sofea Shra made Malaysians proud when she introduced the Malaysian kebaya and batik to beauty mogul Huda Kattan in London recently. Sofea is the only Malaysian representative invited to attend Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Intense fragrance launch, and she made sure it was a memorable experience for both of them.

Sofea's Instagram videos really captured Huda's friendly and warm personality. During their meetup session, Huda commented on how Malaysian women always look so expensive, elegant, and royal whenever she comes across their videos. Huda's dream came true when Sofea dressed her in a kebaya top and a pario skirt, complete with an elegant selendang. The session went past the allocated 10 minutes, but Huda urged everyone not to stop.

Sofea later shared online that she couldn't believe the whole experience and thanked Huda Beauty for the moment. Her fans were giddy with joy and excitement. They loved that Sofea made the effort to introduce the kebaya to Huda and loved the interaction between the two women. Share your thoughts with us via TRP's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads





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Sofea Shra Huda Kattan Malaysian Kebaya Malaysian Batik Easy Bake Intense Fragrance Launch Tiktok Transition Video Kebaya Top Pario Skirt Selendang

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