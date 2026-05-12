Influencer Shares 'Star-Chasing' Guide, Reveals Cost of Trip to Meet Zhang Linghe

An influencer recently shared a 'star-chasing' guide, revealing how much she spent to get a glimpse of actor Zhang Linghe in China. The influencer traveled from the US to Hengdian, China, specifically to meet Zhang Linghe, who was filming in the area. The influencer's video shares the steps she took to ensure she met the actor, as well as the total cost of her trip.

It's no surprise that fans would spend a fortune to support and meet their favorite artists. Recently, an influencer went viral for disclosing how much she spent to get a glimpse of actor Zhang Linghe in China .

The influencer recently traveled from the US to Hengdian, China, specifically to meet Zhang Linghe, who was filming in the area. The influencer's video shares the steps she took to ensure she met the actor, as well as the total cost of her trip. Netizens have reacted to the video, expressing awe at the money and effort Amy would put into seeing Zhang Linghe in person. Would you spend thousands just for a glimpse of your favorite celebrity





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Celebrity Culture Influencer Star-Chasing Zhang Linghe China Hengdian Filming Meeting Cost Trip Netizens Awe Glimpse Favorite Celebrity

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