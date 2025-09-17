Infinix Launches XPAD 20 Pro Tablet in Malaysia with Premium Features and AI Enhancements

The Infinix XPAD 20 Pro tablet is now available in Malaysia, offering a premium design, a powerful processor, a stunning display, and a suite of AI-powered features.

Infinix has officially launched the XPAD 20 Pro tablet in Malaysia following its announcement last week. This new tablet is positioned as an enhanced version of the base XPAD 20, boasting a slim and lightweight design measuring just 6.58mm thick and weighing 545g. The XPAD 20 Pro features a 12-inch 2K display with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of 450 nits. For an immersive audio experience, it comes equipped with a quad-speaker 360° DTS audio system.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A long-lasting 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging support keeps the device running smoothly. For connectivity, the XPAD 20 Pro offers 4G, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Running on Android 15 with XOS 15, it also benefits from two years of security updates.Similar to the standard XPAD 20, the XPAD 20 Pro incorporates an array of AI-powered features, including AI Translation, Homework Solver, and Hi Translation. It also supports cross-device screen mirroring with Infinix smartphones. The rear camera setup includes an 8MP lens, while the front boasts a 5MP selfie camera. The Infinix XPAD 20 Pro is available in two stylish color options: Titanium Grey and Mist Blue. Priced at RM999, it can be purchased from Infinix retail stores, authorized retailers, and online platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. As a special introductory offer during the launch, customers can receive a free XPAD 20 Pro Keyboard and X Pencil 20 worth RM599, while stocks last.





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Infinix XPAD 20 Pro Tablet Malaysia Launch AI-Powered Features

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oppo Reno 15 leak reveals 200MP main camera, and a new Pro+ modelOppo Reno 15 series leak reveals three models, all of which will feature flat screen and metal frames. The Pro and Pro+ to have 200MP camera.

Read more »

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Which Should You Buy?Compare the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Google Pixel 10 Pro to see which 2025 flagship offers better design, performance, cameras, and value.

Read more »

Oppo F31, F31 Pro & F31 Pro+ Launched in India: 120Hz OLED, 7000mAh Battery & MoreOppo launches the F31, F31 Pro & F31 Pro+ in India with 120Hz OLED displays, 7000mAh batteries, and IP68/IP69 durability.

Read more »

Unity is Malaysia's greatest treasure, leaders remind on Malaysia DayIn Alaska, Kenai is known for a specialty made at the 50-year-old butcher shop called Echo Lake Meats.

Read more »

Xiaomi 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max: Official teaser reveals secondary display on the backXiaomi has teased the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max design, confirming a new rear display, Leica cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Read more »

Secondary Screen Confirmed For Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro MaxXiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a secondary screen on the rear.

Read more »