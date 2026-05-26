Infinix Hot 70: A New Smartphone with Thermochromic Colors and AI Features

The Infinix Hot 70 is a new smartphone from the brand that has been officially revealed. It features a wide range of colors, including a thermochromic Thermo Orange that changes hue based on temperature. The device also has a 6.78-inch 120 Hz HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, and various AI features powered by an additional button. The Malaysian launch date has not been confirmed, but the device has already been listed in the SIRIM database.

The Infinix Hot 70 , a new smartphone from the brand, has been officially revealed. It comes in a variety of colors, including a thermochromic Thermo Orange that changes hue based on temperature.

The device features a 6.78-inch 120 Hz HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The Infinix Hot 70 runs the XOS 16 overlay and has an additional AI-powered button for various features. The Malaysian launch date has not been confirmed, but it has already been listed in the SIRIM database





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Infinix Hot 70 Thermochromic Colors AI Features Mediatech Helio G100 Ultimate Chipset RAM Storage Display Camera

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