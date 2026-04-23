Indonesian Rupiah Plummets to Record Low Amid Oil Price Fears and Fiscal Concerns

The Indonesian rupiah hit a record low against the U.S. dollar due to rising oil prices linked to the Iran conflict and concerns about Indonesia's fiscal stability. Other Asian currencies and stock markets also experienced declines.

The Indonesian rupiah experienced a significant decline on Thursday, reaching a historic low of 17,315 per U.S. dollar. This sharp depreciation is attributed to a confluence of factors, primarily escalating oil prices stemming from geopolitical tensions related to the situation in Iran, coupled with ongoing concerns regarding Indonesia's fiscal health and governance.

The ripple effect of these pressures extended across other emerging market Asian currencies, with the Philippine peso and Thai baht also weakening considerably. The peso fell to 60.524 per dollar, a level not seen in over two weeks, while the baht dropped to 32.44 per dollar, its lowest point since April 8th. Asian nations, particularly those heavily reliant on energy imports like Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Thailand, are bearing the brunt of the increased oil prices.

The uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the lack of a definitive ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran have sustained elevated oil prices for an extended period, creating economic headwinds for these countries. In Indonesia specifically, the rupiah's 0.7% fall represents its largest single-day drop since September 9th, a date marked by a similar sell-off triggered by the unexpected removal of then-Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Josua Pardede, chief economist at Permata Bank, highlighted the complex interplay of pressures driving the rupiah's decline, including unresolved geopolitical risks, renewed oil price pressures, Indonesia-specific sovereign and fiscal concerns, and the relatively fragile positioning of foreign investors. He suggests that a genuine resumption of U.S.-Iran talks and a subsequent decrease in oil prices could facilitate a rupiah recovery.

However, if peace efforts stall and energy prices remain high, the rupiah is likely to remain vulnerable as a barometer of concern regarding Asia's oil-importing economies. Bank Indonesia has responded to the currency's weakness by pledging to actively defend the rupiah, characterizing it as 'undervalued.

' The central bank indicated its willingness to adjust its policies as needed to bolster the currency and maintain control over inflation. Despite this commitment, the rupiah has already lost over 3% of its value since the beginning of the conflict in late February, making it the second-worst-performing Asian currency this year, trailing only the Indian rupee.

The situation is not isolated to Indonesia; the Philippine peso also experienced a decline, reaching its lowest level since April 6th, ahead of a central bank monetary policy meeting. A Reuters poll anticipates that the Philippine central bank will maintain its current interest rate, prioritizing a response to supply-driven inflation caused by the global oil shock. Other currencies in the region, including the Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit, also weakened.

Equity markets across emerging Asia mirrored the currency declines, with the MSCI EM Asia gauge experiencing a pullback as stalled peace talks dampened risk appetite. Stock markets in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand all registered losses, while volatility was particularly pronounced in South Korea and Taiwan. The situation underscores the interconnectedness of global markets and the sensitivity of emerging economies to geopolitical events and energy price fluctuations.

Market participants are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, hoping for a breakthrough in peace negotiations that could alleviate pressure on oil prices and stabilize regional currencies





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