The Indonesian rupiah has fallen to a record low above 18,000 per US dollar, causing concern among investors over the economy and central bank oversight. Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has advised newly appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman to carry out his duties with the highest level of integrity.

Indonesian rupiah falls to record low above 18,000 per US dollar as investors fret over economy and central bank oversight . His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , King of Malaysia, has advised newly appointed Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission ( MACC ) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman to carry out his duties with the highest level of integrity.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's Facebook page, His Majesty stressed that efforts to combat corruption must be pursued continuously, firmly and without fear or favour to safeguard integrity and uphold the rule of law. The King consented to Abdul Halim's appointment as the new MACC chief commissioner, effective May 13. The former High Court judge succeeded Tan Sri Azam Baki in the role.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim had an audience with MACC chief Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on June 4, 2026. The audience is seen as a significant milestone in the newly appointed chief commissioner's tenure. It is worth noting that the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as the new MACC chief commissioner has been met with a mix of reactions from the public.

While some have welcomed the appointment, others have expressed concerns over his ability to tackle corruption effectively. The newly appointed chief commissioner will face numerous challenges in his role, including the need to restore public trust in the MACC and to improve the commission's effectiveness in combating corruption. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim's advice to Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman is seen as a crucial step in ensuring the success of the new chief commissioner.

The King's guidance will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the new chief commissioner's approach to tackling corruption. In a related development, the Indonesian rupiah has fallen to a record low above 18,000 per US dollar, causing concern among investors over the economy and central bank oversight. The decline of the rupiah is attributed to a combination of factors, including a decline in investor confidence and concerns over the country's economic management.

The central bank has been under pressure to address the economic concerns and to restore investor confidence. However, the bank's efforts to stabilize the currency have been met with limited success so far. The situation is being closely monitored by investors and economists, who are waiting to see how the central bank will address the economic concerns.

The decline of the rupiah has significant implications for the country's economy, including a potential decline in economic growth and an increase in inflation. The situation is being closely watched by investors and economists, who are waiting to see how the central bank will address the economic concerns. The central bank has a critical role to play in addressing the economic concerns and in restoring investor confidence.

The bank's ability to stabilize the currency will have a significant impact on the country's economy and will determine the success of the bank's efforts to address the economic concerns. In conclusion, the Indonesian rupiah's decline to a record low above 18,000 per US dollar is a cause for concern among investors over the economy and central bank oversight.

The situation is being closely monitored by investors and economists, who are waiting to see how the central bank will address the economic concerns. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim's advice to Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman is seen as a crucial step in ensuring the success of the new chief commissioner. The King's guidance will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the new chief commissioner's approach to tackling corruption





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Indonesian Rupiah Record Low Economy Central Bank Oversight Corruption MACC Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman Sultan Ibrahim

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