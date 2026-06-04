Indonesian President Warns of No Tolerance for Corruption in Free Meals Programme

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has warned that he will not tolerate corruption in the country's flagship free meals programme, after firing the head of the programme and detaining two ex-deputies.

Indonesia n President Prabowo Subianto has warned that he will not tolerate corruption after firing the head of his flagship US$15 billion free meals programme aimed at alleviating poverty and malnutrition.

Prabowo made the statement in a speech to thousands of officials and partners of the free meals programme at an event in West Java late Wednesday (June 3). He said that he does not want the people's money to be stolen and that there are no exceptions. The scandal is the biggest to involve an entity created since Prabowo took power in late 2024 with a pledge to root out corruption.

The president spoke in unusually personal terms, recalling advice from his late father, economist and former trade minister Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, to always side with the people when faced with difficult decisions. He said it was difficult to sign the dismissal orders and didn't want to comment further on the individuals pending the investigations, or to be seen as influencing the legal process. Dadan Hindayana, the former head of Indonesia's free school meals programme, has been detained along with two ex-deputies.

The rupiah hit a record low of 18,000 against the dollar early Thursday and stocks are near a five-year low. Investor concerns include an ongoing MSCI Inc. review of investability; the risk of credit rating downgrades; and the potential breach of fiscal deficit limits due to expensive plans like the free meals program. The latest probe tests Prabowo's commitment to tackling graft while protecting a signature welfare programme that has become central to his economic agenda.

Prabowo made it clear to the assembled officials that he personally ordered the probe, summoning the heads of the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center, along with several other officials. After underlining the importance of providing free meals to allow children to grow healthily and handle school, he asked if any of those in the audience represented 'bad partners' in the programme.

'As no bad partners are willing to raise their hands, consider yourselves warned,' Prabowo said, noting he is willing to give the attorney general, the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, and other entities 'whatever resources you need' to eradicate graft. The latest development comes as Indonesia passes a bill allowing parliament to evaluate central bank performance





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