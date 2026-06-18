Four Indonesian nationals were held in remand for four days after two more former domestic helpers made police reports. The suspects were re-arrested at 1.30 am yesterday and will be held until Saturday.

Indonesian nationals held in remand for four days after two more former domestic helpers make police reports . Four suspects aged between 30 and 34 years old were re-arrested at 1.30 am yesterday after the two former domestic helpers made police reports at the Johor Bahru South Police District Headquarters and Johor Bahru North Police District Headquarters, respectively.

The lawyer representing the Indonesian Embassy, Mohd. Daud Ismail, said he attended the Johor Bahru Court here as an observer for the remand application of all suspects. He said Magistrate Chai Ing Hien allowed a four-day remand period for all suspects to take effect from yesterday until Saturday. The remand period is to allow further investigation to be conducted under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury intentionally and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

On Sunday, Johor Police Chief, Datuk Ab. Rahaman Arsad said the two couples were remanded for a day to help with the investigation into the spread of a video showing an Indonesian woman being beaten by several local individuals. He said the incident is believed to have occurred at a house in Taman Johor, Skudai here last July but was only recently shared by one of the victims.

As a result, all suspects were detained to assist in the investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code, Section 506 of the Penal Code, Section 354 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act





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Indonesian Nationals Remand Four Days Police Reports Domestic Helpers

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