Indonesian Minister Briefly Considers, Then Rejects Tolls for Strait of Malacca

Following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, discussions arose regarding potential tolls for the Strait of Malacca, a crucial global trade route. Indonesia's finance minister initially floated the idea but quickly dismissed it, with Singapore and Malaysia reaffirming their commitment to keeping the strait open and toll-free.

The recent tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have prompted a renewed focus on the security and potential vulnerabilities of other critical maritime chokepoints globally, with the Strait of Malacca taking center stage in discussions among Asian policymakers.

This vital waterway, stretching 900 kilometers and bordered by Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, serves as the primary sea link connecting East Asia with the Middle East and Europe. Its significance is underscored by the fact that it handles approximately 22 percent of all global maritime trade, including a substantial volume of oil and gas destined for major economies like China, Japan, and South Korea.

In fact, the Strait of Malacca currently surpasses the Strait of Hormuz as the world’s largest oil transit chokepoint, processing around 23.2 million barrels of oil daily in the first half of 2025, representing 29 percent of total maritime oil flows. The volume of traffic is consistently high, with over 102,500 ships, predominantly commercial vessels, navigating the strait in 2025, an increase from the roughly 94,300 recorded in the previous year.

While some very large vessels opt for a longer route south of Indonesia to avoid draught restrictions, this alternative adds significant time and cost to voyages. The Strait of Malacca presents inherent challenges due to its geographical characteristics. At its narrowest point, within the Phillips Channel of the Singapore Strait, the waterway measures only 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) in width, creating a natural bottleneck that elevates the risk of collisions, groundings, and potential oil spills.

The relatively shallow depths, ranging from 25 to 27 meters in parts, also limit the size of vessels that can safely transit, although very large crude carriers still utilize the passage. Historically, the route has been susceptible to piracy and attacks on merchant ships, with the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre reporting at least 104 such incidents in the past year, although numbers have decreased in the first quarter of the current year.

The strategic importance of the Strait of Malacca is particularly acute for China, as approximately 75 percent of its seaborne crude oil imports from the Middle East and Africa transit through these waters, according to data from tanker tracker Vortexa. The current crisis involving Iran has amplified existing concerns about the potential impact of conflicts in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait – another crucial maritime route handling 21 percent of global trade – on the stability of chokepoints like Malacca.

The possibility of imposing tolls on vessels using the Strait of Malacca was briefly raised by Indonesia’s Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, sparking a debate about the feasibility and implications of such a measure. However, the minister quickly dismissed the idea as impractical. Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan affirmed that the countries bordering the strait share a common strategic interest in maintaining its openness and have mutually agreed against implementing tolls.

He further assured both the United States and China that freedom of passage would be upheld, and Singapore would not participate in any efforts to obstruct the strait or levy charges. Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan echoed this sentiment, stating that no unilateral decisions regarding the strait could be made and that Malaysia aligns with Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand in conducting joint patrols to ensure the waterway remains open and secure.

This collaborative approach underscores the collective recognition of the Strait of Malacca’s vital role in global trade and the importance of safeguarding its accessibility for all nations





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