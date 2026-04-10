Indonesian Man Jailed for Nine Years for Syabu Possession in Sandakan

A 35-year-old Indonesian national was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to receive caning for possessing 52.4 grammes of syabu in Sandakan. Separate cases saw sentences for weapon possession and obstructing police.

SANDAKAN : In a recent ruling, a 35-year-old Indonesian national, identified as Rudi, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment and ordered to receive 10 strokes of the cane. The sentence was handed down by Sessions Court Judge Roslinda Razali following Rudi's guilty plea to a charge of possessing a significant quantity of methamphetamine, commonly known as syabu. The specific amount of the illicit substance in his possession was determined to be 52.

4 grammes, leading to the severe penalties imposed by the court. The case underscores the seriousness with which drug-related offenses are treated within the Malaysian legal system, particularly when involving controlled substances such as methamphetamine. The judiciary continues to implement strict measures to deter drug trafficking and possession, which are often linked to a wide range of social issues and criminal activities. The prosecution's successful pursuit of this case sends a clear message about the unwavering stance against drug-related crimes in the region. The legal proceedings highlighted the importance of upholding the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the specific legislation under which Rudi was charged and convicted. \The incident that led to Rudi's arrest and subsequent conviction occurred on January 14th of this year, around 1:00 am. Law enforcement officers discovered him in possession of the aforementioned drug at an open hut situated within a private rubber plantation located in Kampung Tangkarason, Paitan. The specific charge against Rudi fell under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which addresses the possession of controlled substances. This section of the law carries significant penalties, reflecting the detrimental impact that drug abuse and distribution have on society. The courtroom proceedings saw the representation of the Deputy Public Prosecutor, Yuvan Bharathan, who presented the case for the prosecution. Rudi, on the other hand, was unrepresented during the legal proceedings, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals navigating the complexities of the legal system without legal counsel. The case proceeded efficiently through the court system, culminating in the sentencing that was delivered by Judge Roslinda Razali, reflecting the severity of the offense. The evidence presented during the court case left no doubt as to Rudi's guilt. \In related legal matters, two other individuals also faced judicial proceedings. Ibrahim Yakop, a 43-year-old, received a sentence of five years imprisonment and a single stroke of the cane for being found in possession of two knives in a public place. This case underscores the legal restrictions on carrying weapons in public areas, in the interest of public safety. The courts aim to deter violence and maintain law and order by implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards the possession of dangerous weapons. Separately, Mohd Syafiq Nasrun, aged 28, was levied a fine of RM3,800, with the alternative of serving six months in jail, for obstructing police officers during a roadblock conducted at Bandar Indah. Syafiq Nasrun chose to pay the fine and avoided imprisonment. These diverse cases demonstrate that the Sandakan court handles a variety of criminal offenses, from drug-related crimes to offenses involving weapons and obstruction of justice. These judgements reflect the breadth of legal concerns that are currently being handled by local authorities in their efforts to maintain a just and law-abiding society. The swift handling of these cases underscores the effectiveness of the local legal system and its commitment to upholding the law





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