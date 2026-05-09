Indonesian Authorities Resume Search for Missing Hikers Including Singaporeans After Mount Dukono Eruption

The Straits Times reported that Indonesian authorities resumed search operations on Saturday for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, who went missing after Mount Dukono erupted in North Maluku province. Search efforts involve more than 100 personnel, including rescue teams, police, military officers, and volunteers. Drones and police questioning were used to assist the search.

The Indonesian authorities have resumed their search operations for three missing hikers , including two Singapore ans, who went missing after Mount Dukono erupted in North Maluku province.

The missing hikers were part of a larger group of climbers, including nine Singaporeans and 11 Indonesians. They reportedly entered the area despite the existing climbing ban and a 4km exclusion zone around the volcano. Search efforts involve more than 100 personnel, including rescue teams, police, military officers, and volunteers. Mount Dukono erupted on Friday morning, sending volcanic ash about 10km into the sky and trapping hikers near the summit on Halmahera island.

Indonesian authorities used drones and questioned the group's guide and porter over allegations of leading hikers into a restricted zone





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Mount Dukono Eruption Missing Hikers Singapore Indonesian Authorities Search And Rescue Drones Police Questioning

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