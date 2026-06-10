Indonesian Authorities Question Maybank Staff in Salim Group Export Probe

Indonesian investigators have questioned bankers from Maybank Indonesia as part of a probe into suspected export underpricing by PT Salim Ivomas Pratama, a major palm oil producer linked to the Salim Group. The widening investigation targets potential tax evasion and illegal profit shifting, with authorities examining banking facilities and transactions. The case highlights President Prabowo's crackdown on natural resource sector leakages.

Indonesia n authorities have expanded their investigation into potential export pricing manipulation in the palm oil sector, questioning bankers from the local unit of Malayan Banking Bhd ( Maybank ) as part of a probe involving the Salim Group , according to sources familiar with the matter.

The queries have focused on transactions related to PT Salim Ivomas Pratama, one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers. Bankers from Maybank Indonesia brought boxes of documents to the attorney-general's office last week to be questioned as witnesses, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the probe is not public. The investigation centers on whether some goods were invoiced below market value in an attempt to conceal profits and reduce taxes.

Last month, authorities announced they were investigating 10 major palm oil producers for alleged manipulation of crude palm oil export prices, though it remains unclear whether PT Salim Ivomas Pratama is among the companies being probed. During the questioning of Maybank staff, no determination of wrongdoing was established, and neither the company nor the bank has been accused of misconduct.

Maybank Indonesia stated in response to Bloomberg queries that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance and compliance and cooperates with relevant authorities in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The bank added that, as a matter of policy, it cannot comment on customer relationships or matters subject to regulatory or legal review. A spokesman for the attorney-general's office declined to comment. PT Salim Ivomas Pratama did not respond to requests for comment.

Maybank Indonesia's exposure to PT Salim Ivomas Pratama is relatively modest at around 150 billion rupiah (US$8.3 million), according to the company's latest financial statement. However, the lender has for years been a key banking partner to the broader Salim Group. It is unclear whether other banks linked to the group have been questioned. Investigators are seeking information on banking facilities extended to the company and the nature of its financing arrangements.

The lender provided revolving credit facilities intended for working capital needs, rather than specifically to fund exports, the sources said. Authorities are examining whether any of the facilities were connected to transactions now under scrutiny. While further details of the investigation remain unclear, the questioning of bankers signals that authorities are widening their probe beyond exporters to include financial institutions that facilitated commodity-related transactions. This development comes amidst heightened scrutiny of Indonesia's financial markets.

The central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate in an off-cycle decision on Tuesday, seeking to support the rupiah after a sell-off in equities and bonds fuelled capital outflows. Market participants have expressed unease over a series of policy initiatives that expand the state's role in directing investment and managing strategic sectors of the economy.

Last month's export crackdown marked one of the clearest signs yet that President Prabowo Subianto is moving aggressively to tackle what he sees as leakages in Indonesia's natural resources sector. Sales will eventually be conducted by a government-appointed exporter under the control of sovereign wealth fund Danantara to ensure that proceeds are no longer routed offshore.

Since taking office in 2024, Prabowo has sought to harness the country's raw materials and crack down on tycoons and traders he accuses of siphoning off wealth that should accrue to the state. PT Salim Ivomas Pratama is part of the Salim empire, one of Indonesia's largest family-owned conglomerates, with businesses spanning food and agriculture to mining and data centers.

The conglomerate dates back to the early 1970s, founded by Soedono Salim, and is now led by his son, CEO Anthoni Salim. The investigation into export pricing practices reflects a broader government effort to increase revenue from natural resources and address perceived corruption in the palm oil industry, which is a major contributor to Indonesia's economy.

The outcome of the probe could have significant implications for the conglomerate and the banking sector, as authorities signal a zero-tolerance approach to tax evasion and illicit financial flows. Stakeholders are closely watching for further developments as the investigation unfolds, with potential consequences for commodity trading and regulatory compliance in the country





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