Indonesia Secures Oil Supply Deal with Russia Amid Global Price Concerns

Indonesia has reached an agreement with Russia to secure up to 150 million barrels of oil, following President Prabowo Subianto's visit to Moscow. This move aims to mitigate the impact of soaring global oil prices and ensure energy security for the nation.

Indonesia has secured a significant agreement with Russia for the supply of up to 150 million barrels of oil, a development announced by Presidential Special Envoy for Energy and Environment Hashim Djojohadikusumo during the Economic Briefing 2026 in Jakarta on Thursday.

This agreement follows closely on the heels of President Prabowo Subianto’s recent diplomatic visit to Moscow, where he engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on bolstering strategic partnerships, with a particular emphasis on energy cooperation. The move is a direct response to the escalating global oil prices fueled by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which have placed considerable strain on Indonesia’s economy and energy security.

Indonesia currently relies on the Middle East for approximately 20 to 25 percent of its crude oil imports, a supply chain that is vulnerable due to its passage through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The vulnerability of this supply route, coupled with the unpredictable nature of global oil markets, has prompted Indonesia to actively seek alternative sources to ensure a stable and affordable energy supply for its citizens and industries.

The commitment from the Russian government, as detailed by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, includes an initial supply of 100 million barrels of oil at a specially negotiated price, with an additional 50 million barrels available should the need arise. This substantial volume of oil will be strategically stored within Indonesia, serving as a buffer against economic volatility and potential disruptions to the global oil market.

The decision to stockpile oil reflects a proactive approach by the Indonesian government to mitigate the risks associated with fluctuating energy prices and geopolitical instability. Hashim, who also happens to be President Prabowo’s brother, emphasized the importance of this agreement in safeguarding Indonesia’s economic interests. The arrangement is expected to provide a degree of insulation from external shocks and contribute to the overall stability of the Indonesian economy.

The Indonesian government has been actively exploring various strategies to address the energy challenges, including diversifying its supply sources and implementing energy conservation measures. This deal with Russia represents a major step in that direction, demonstrating Indonesia’s commitment to securing its energy future. Indonesia, as the largest economy in Southeast Asia, faces unique energy challenges due to its large population and heavily subsidized fuel prices.

Despite being a domestic oil producer, the nation remains a net importer, consuming approximately 1.6 million barrels of fuel daily while producing around 600,000 barrels. This significant gap between consumption and production necessitates a consistent and reliable supply of imported oil. In response to the rising energy costs and concerns about supply security, the Indonesian government recently implemented fuel rationing measures and mandated a one-day-a-week work-from-home policy for civil servants, aiming to reduce overall energy consumption.

These measures, combined with the new oil supply agreement with Russia, demonstrate a multi-faceted approach to addressing the energy crisis. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has been instrumental in coordinating these efforts, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring energy affordability and availability for all Indonesians. The successful negotiation of this oil supply agreement is anticipated to alleviate some of the pressure on the Indonesian economy and provide a more stable foundation for future growth.

The long-term implications of this partnership will be closely monitored as Indonesia navigates the complexities of the global energy landscape





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