Indonesia has made a significant scientific breakthrough as scientists have developed technology to convert landfill methane into energy.

A scientific breakthrough for Indonesia as scientists develop technology to turn landfill methane into energy. Indonesia has made a significant scientific breakthrough as scientists have developed technology to convert landfill methane into energy.

This innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the country's environment and economy. The technology, which was developed by a team of scientists from the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, uses a unique process to convert methane gas from landfills into electricity and heat. This process is more efficient and cost-effective than traditional methods of converting methane gas, and it also reduces the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from landfills.

The scientists behind the technology say that it has the potential to make a significant difference in Indonesia's fight against climate change. They also believe that the technology could be used in other countries to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. The use of stablecoins could reinforce the dollar's global dominance, undermine some nations' ability to set monetary policy and even diminish the role of the euro, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said.

The increased use of stablecoins could slow or even reverse a two-decades-long decline in the global role of the dollar, some economists say. The vast majority of stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar and a rapid growth in issuance could slow or even reverse a two-decades-long decline in the global role of the dollar, some economists say.

The dollar's dominance would be reinforced, not necessarily owing to stronger economic fundamentals but due to network effects, scale and first-mover advantages, Schnabel told a Bank of Korea conference in Seoul. The share of the dollar in foreign exchange reserves fell to below 57% last year, down from 70% at the turn of the century, as smaller currencies have taken its market share, IMF data shows.

While a boost to the dollar from increased use of stablecoins could have the biggest impact on countries whose monetary policy lacks credibility, the implications, Schnabel said, could potentially affect the euro, too. It could also be a vicious circle, as people may be more drawn to dollar-based stablecoins in countries lacking policy credibility, which could further weaken the central bank's ability to transmit policy change to the real economy.

Even for regions with strong monetary credibility, the persistent dominance of U.S. dollar stablecoins could, over time, have undesirable consequences if it strengthens U.S. dollar invoicing and global liquidity holdings, Schnabel said. From a European perspective, this could eventually limit the euro's role in emerging forms of tokenised finance and in the international monetary system more generally





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