Indonesia's School Meals Programme Faces Leadership Change as Bidayuh Community Upholds 56-Year Gawai Tradition

This report covers two distinct Southeast Asian developments: the dismissal of Indonesia's National Nutrition Agency head over governance issues in Prabowo's free school meals programme, and the Serian Bidayuh community's multigenerational celebration of Gawai Dayak after 56 years.

The Serian Bidayuh community in Sarawak has proudly maintained the Gawai Dayak parade tradition for 56 consecutive years, showcasing remarkable cultural continuity through the active participation of three generations during the vibrant celebration in Kampung Taee .

This annual event, which marks the harvest festival of the Dayak people, features traditional music, dances, and attire, symbolizing unity and heritage preservation. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, significant developments surround President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious free school meals programme. The head of the National Nutrition Agency, Dadan Hindayana, has been dismissed following an official evaluation of the agency's performance. State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi confirmed that the removal stemmed from issues concerning governance discipline, operational procedures, and food quality standards.

Hindayana, an entomologist, will be replaced by his deputy, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, a former journalist who also served on Prabowo's 2024 election campaign team. The programme, which commenced in January 2025 with a budget initially set at 335 trillion rupiah (US$15 billion) before being revised down to 268 trillion rupiah, has faced severe scrutiny. The Network for Education Watch (JPPI) reported that at least 33,000 children have been affected by food poisoning incidents linked to the meals as of April.

Furthermore, investors have expressed concerns regarding the fiscal sustainability of Prabowo's extensive welfare spending, which includes this costly initiative. These combined challenges highlight both the cultural resilience of indigenous communities and the governance hurdles facing large-scale social programmes in Southeast Asia





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Gawai Dayak Bidayuh Serian Kampung Taee Indonesia Prabowo Subianto School Meals Programme National Nutrition Agency Food Poisoning Welfare Spending

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