Indonesia's Navy receives first submarine rescue vessel

Indonesia's Navy officially received its first submarine rescue vessel, KRI Canopus-936, equipped with advanced systems and capable of conducting underwater SAR operations, Strengthen underwater surveillance and maritime search-and-rescue (SAR) capabilities of the Navy.

JAKARTA (Bernama): Indonesia’s Navy on Monday officially received its first submarine rescue vessel , KRI Canopus-936, aimed at strengthening underwater surveillance and maritime search-and-rescue (SAR) capabilities.

Navy chief Adm Muhammad Ali said KRI Canopus-936 was built through a collaboration between German shipbuilder Abeking & Rasmussen and Indonesian firm Palindo Marine, with local components making up 60 per cent of the vessel. He said the vessel is equipped with advanced systems including a Hydrographic Survey Launcher (HSL), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

'The equipment is used to conduct hydrographic, oceanographic and geophysical surveys, as well as detailed mapping of the seabed, he said according to Antara News Agency, on Monday. The vessel arrived at the Kolinlamil Pier in Jakarta and was received by Deputy Defence Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) commander Gen Agus Subiyanto, and senior Navy officials.

Besides underwater monitoring, Muhammad Ali said the vessel could support military operations such as submarine route mapping, sea mine detection, maritime security patrols and intelligence missions. He said KRI Canopus-936 is also capable of conducting underwater SAR operations, including detecting emergency signals and locating objects on the seabed, enabling the Navy to respond to submarine accidents at sea.

-- BERNAMATwo passengers test positive for hantavirus as a third shows symptoms after cruise ship evacuationVerbal commotion at Penang state assembly over temple relocatio





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indonesia Navy Submarine Rescue Vessel Abeking & Rasmussen Palindo Marine Hydrographic Survey Launcher (HSL) Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Hantavirus Verbal Commotion At Penang State Assembly Over

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Search resumes for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, after Mount Dukono eruption in IndonesiaThe news reports on the search for three missing hikers, including two Singaporeans, after the eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia. The eruption resulted in the death of an Indonesian female hiker and the identification of the coordinates of the locations of two missing Singaporeans.

Read more »

Search resumes for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, after Mount Dukono eruption in IndonesiaThe search resumes for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, after the Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia. The operation focuses on two small mounds of volcanic sand near the crater, with 150 personnel deployed to comb an area extending about 1.25km from the point where the hikers were last seen.

Read more »

Two Singaporeans Confirmed Dead Following Mount Dukono Eruption in IndonesiaTwo Singaporean nationals have been confirmed dead after the eruption of Mount Dukono in Halmahera, Indonesia, sparking investigations into tour guides who led visitors into restricted danger zones.

Read more »

Two missing Singaporean hikers confirmed dead in Indonesian volcano eruption, says SAR's chiefEVERY sector speaks the language of best practices. In business, the focus is on efficiency and competitiveness, in education, on quality and innovation, in public health, on saving lives and reducing long-term costs.

Read more »