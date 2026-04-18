Indonesia's Haj Departures Proceed Amid Regional Tensions, Safety Prioritized

Indonesia is moving forward with its haj departures as planned, with the first group of pilgrims set to leave on April 22, despite ongoing Middle East conflicts. The government has emphasized stringent safety measures and has coordinated extensively with Saudi authorities and domestic agencies to ensure a secure pilgrimage for its allocated quota of 221,000 pilgrims. Concerns regarding increased flight costs are being addressed, with assurances that pilgrims will not bear the brunt of the expenses.

Indonesia 's haj departures are proceeding as scheduled, with the initial group of pilgrims set to embark on their spiritual journey on April 22. This unwavering commitment to the pilgrimage occurs despite the ongoing United States-Israeli conflict impacting Iran and the broader Middle East. Preparations are in their final stages, underscoring the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens undertaking this significant religious obligation.

For the 2026 haj season, which is anticipated to take place between May 24 and May 29, Indonesia has been allocated a substantial quota of 221,000 pilgrims. Analysis of the pilgrim demographic reveals that homemakers constitute the largest segment, numbering approximately 52,000 individuals. This is closely followed by workers in the private sector, with an estimated 46,000 participants. A significant portion of the pilgrims falls within the age range of 41 to 64 years, and notably, over 40,000 pilgrims are aged 65 and above, highlighting the diverse age spectrum of those undertaking the pilgrimage. The departure schedule is meticulously planned, with the first wave of pilgrims heading to Medina commencing on April 22. Subsequently, the second wave will depart on May 7, with their destination being Jeddah. Among the pilgrims preparing for this sacred journey is Pramita Gumanti, a 39-year-old private sector employee from Gresik, East Java. Scheduled to depart in the initial wave, she, along with her husband and four other relatives, is slated to leave Surabaya on May 4. Despite her awareness of the current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Pramita expressed a calm resolve and minimal concern regarding potential disruptions to the pilgrimage. As of the current week, her preparations are nearly complete, with only the final act of packing remaining. She articulated her hope that the conflict would not have any adverse impact on the pilgrimage, stating, As far as I understand, the targets are specific areas in the Middle East, particularly those hosting US military bases. Pramita and her family had initially registered for the regular haj program in 2012, a testament to their long-held aspiration. The confirmation of their departure schedule after a fourteen-year wait underscores the profound significance of this opportunity. She emphasized the arduous nature of performing the haj, distinguishing it from the Umrah, and stated that when such an opportunity arises, it must be seized. In response to inquiries about any special government advisories in light of the regional conflict, Pramita confirmed that she had received no specific instructions and felt no necessity for them, expressing confidence stemming from Saudi authorities' confirmation that the haj would proceed. In anticipation of the first wave of departures, President Prabowo Subianto has issued clear directives to officials, emphasizing the paramount importance of pilgrim safety amidst heightened regional tensions. On April 17, Deputy Haj and Umrah Minister Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak personally saw off 363 haj organizers at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Banten. These organizers, tasked with providing comprehensive assistance and protection to Indonesian pilgrims, are en route to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has also actively engaged in robust coordination with domestic institutions to bolster pilgrim protection. This includes collaboration with the National Police, which has established a dedicated task force to proactively monitor and combat potential criminal activities, fraudulent schemes, and illegal haj operators, an area that has seen a concerning increase in recent years. Inspector-General Johnny Eddizon Isir, spokesperson for the National Police, stated in a release on April 16 that this initiative represents the state's commitment to ensuring protection, security, and a sense of justice for all haj and Umrah pilgrims. He urged pilgrims to utilize official hotlines to report any complaints or violations. Earlier, on April 15, Minister of Haj and Umrah Mochamad Irfan Yusuf confirmed that the government had been in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the seamless progression of preparations. He noted that final arrangements, including the activation of haj cards, were nearing completion. Minister Irfan elaborated on the readiness of services, stating, Preparations for haj services are nearly 100 per cent. We are finalising all services ahead of haj operations. He further reiterated the government's commitment, adding, As long as there is no official ‘no departure’ notice from Saudi Arabia, we will proceed with the pilgrimage while ensuring strict safety measures. Heni Hamidah, director of citizen protection at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, corroborated the certainty of the haj proceeding as planned, while simultaneously advising a degree of caution regarding travel routes. She recommended on April 16 that haj travel organizers should opt for flight routes that deliberately avoid areas of conflict, especially given the availability of direct flights to Jeddah. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has also addressed concerns regarding a notable increase in flight costs. Garuda Indonesia and Saudia Airlines have attributed this rise to escalating aviation fuel prices, resulting in estimated total transportation expenses for the 2026 haj reaching approximately 1.7 trillion rupiah (equivalent to S125.5 billion). Minister Irfan disclosed that this matter was brought to the attention of the President, who affirmed that any such increase should not impose an additional financial burden on the pilgrims. He further explained that while each pilgrim contributes around 54 million rupiah towards the cost, the remaining 33 million rupiah is subsidized by the Haj Fund Management Agency. To support the pilgrims during their stay, the government has secured accommodation in 177 hotels in Mecca and 100 hotels in Medina. Culinary needs are addressed through 51 kitchens in Mecca and 23 in Medina, complemented by 40 health clinics in Mecca and five in Medina. Comprehensive arrangements for transportation between the holy cities and return flights to Indonesia have also been meticulously put in place





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