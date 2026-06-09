Indonesia's Central Bank Hikes Interest Rate to 5.5% Amid Global Volatility

Indonesia's central bank has raised interest rates to 5.5% in a bid to strengthen the country's currency and combat inflation. The move comes amid high global volatility and concerns over currency stability. The rupiah has fallen to a record low of over 18,000 to the US dollar, and the country's stock market has lost a third of its value in 2026.

Indonesia 's central bank announced a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate hike citing high global volatility and concerns over currency stability . The move lifted borrowing costs to 5.5% following an unexpected 50-point increase last month aimed at stabilising the weakening rupiah and battling inflation.

Jakarta's main stock index rose nearly 5% in Tuesday morning trade. The rupiah has fallen to more than 18,000 to the US dollar a record low. The country's stock market has lost a third of its value in 2026. The central bank called the interest rate hike a further step to strengthen the stability of the rupiah exchange rate against the impact of high global volatility due to the war in the Middle East.

It was also intended to increase returns and attract foreign portfolio investment inflows into Indonesia. Despite recently tightening the rules for dollar purchases the central bank has been unable to halt the exchange rate rout. The rupiah has tumbled more than 7% this year and has been Asia's worst-performing currency. The global oil price surge caused by the Middle East war has also had a strong impact on Indonesia a net oil importer.

The country's trade surplus narrowed to just US$89 million in April from US$3.3 billion a month before. Further fuelling investor concerns President Prabowo Subianto announced commodity export controls last month sending a tremor through the markets with investors concerned over resource nationalism in the world's largest palm oil producer





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