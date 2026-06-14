Indonesia Pushes for Dairy Self-Sufficiency to Reduce Import Dependence

Indonesia aims to cut its heavy reliance on imported milk, which currently meets 80% of domestic demand, by developing an integrated dairy ecosystem spanning upstream to downstream sectors.

Indonesia is intensifying efforts to bolster its domestic dairy industry in a bid to reduce its heavy reliance on imported milk, which currently supplies approximately 80 percent of the country's demand.

Deputy Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Hanif Faisol Nurofiq revealed that domestic milk production stands at only about one million tonnes annually, while national consumption reaches four million tonnes. This stark gap has historically been filled by imports, with foreign investment flowing into the sector since the 1920s. The industry experienced rapid growth between 2000 and 2020, but the underlying structural dependence on imported supplies has remained unchanged.

Hanif warned that such dependency poses a significant risk to national food security, particularly in times of global geopolitical crises that could disrupt supply chains from major exporting countries. To address this vulnerability, the Indonesian government is promoting the development of an integrated dairy ecosystem that spans upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

This comprehensive approach aims to boost domestic production and strengthen supply chains by expanding livestock populations, improving cattle productivity, enhancing research and innovation, and building the capacity of milk-processing industries. The ultimate goal is to create a more competitive and sustainable national dairy sector that can reduce import dependence over the long term.

Hanif emphasized that strengthening the dairy sector is crucial not only for food security but also for developing quality human capital to support Indonesia's ambitious Golden Indonesia 2045 vision. Adequate nutrition, including dairy products, is essential for building a healthy and productive future workforce. The government's strategy includes targeted investments in dairy farming infrastructure, genetic improvement programs for local cattle breeds, and the adoption of modern milking technologies.

Additionally, efforts are underway to improve the efficiency of feed production and pasture management to lower production costs and enhance profitability for smallholder farmers. These farmers are expected to play a key role in increasing national milk output, as many operate on a small scale with limited resources. Training programs and financial incentives are being considered to encourage their participation in the integrated supply chain.

The government also plans to establish milk collection centers in key production areas to ensure high-quality raw milk is processed efficiently, reducing post-harvest losses and improving product standards. Furthermore, research institutions and universities are being engaged to develop innovative breeding techniques and disease control measures that can boost milk yields and reduce mortality rates among dairy cattle. Public-private partnerships are also being explored to attract investment in large-scale dairy farms and processing plants.

While the road to self-sufficiency will be gradual, the government is confident that with sustained policy support and industry commitment, Indonesia can significantly reduce its import bill for dairy products over the next decade. However, challenges remain, including limited grazing land, high feed costs, and competition from cheap imported milk powder. To overcome these obstacles, the government is considering tariff adjustments and non-tariff measures to protect domestic producers while ensuring affordable prices for consumers.

Hanif stressed that the transformation must be inclusive, benefiting smallholders who form the backbone of the sector. By creating a robust and resilient dairy ecosystem, Indonesia aims to not only secure its milk supply but also drive economic growth in rural areas. The success of this initiative will largely depend on coordinated action among ministries, regional governments, private sector players, and farming communities.

With the right mix of policies and investments, Indonesia can turn its dairy deficit into a strength and move closer to achieving food sovereignty





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