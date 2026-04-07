Indonesia Proposes Vape Ban Amidst Rising Concerns of Drug Misuse

Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) proposes banning vapes and vape liquids under narcotics law due to increasing misuse for consuming illicit drugs. Tests revealed vape liquids containing synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine, and etomidate. Several Southeast Asian countries have already banned vapes to curb illicit substance use.

Indonesia is considering a ban on electronic cigarettes and vapes under its narcotics law, prompted by growing concerns over their misuse for consuming illicit drugs. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has proposed the ban, which would encompass vape liquids, as part of a planned revision of the country’s narcotics and psychotropics law.

BNN chief Suyudi Ario Seto highlighted a disturbing trend of narcotic substances being distributed in vape form, characterizing the development as a serious threat to public health and safety. Laboratory tests conducted by BNN on a significant number of vape liquid samples revealed concerning findings. Out of 341 samples analyzed, a considerable percentage tested positive for dangerous substances. Specifically, eleven samples were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids, one contained methamphetamine, and twenty-three were contaminated with etomidate, an anesthetic. This data underscored the urgent need for action to address the rising prevalence of drug-laced vapes and the associated health risks. The potential ban on vapes aims to restrict the distribution and use of these devices to combat the spread of illegal substances. \The initiative to ban vapes aligns with similar measures taken by several other countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, and Laos. These countries have already implemented prohibitions on the circulation of vapes, recognizing the potential for abuse and the need to protect their populations from the harmful effects of drug use. The BNN chief emphasized the effectiveness of banning vape devices in curbing the circulation of liquids containing illicit chemical compounds, drawing a comparison to the role of a bong in facilitating methamphetamine consumption. By removing the devices, authorities believe they can more effectively control the use of such substances and mitigate the risks associated with them. The rapid evolution of narcotics presents a major challenge to law enforcement and public health officials, with an increasing number of new psychoactive substances emerging globally. The constant innovation in drug production and distribution necessitates proactive measures to stay ahead of the curve and protect the population from harm. The fact that etomidate, which has been classified as a Group Two narcotic under existing health regulations, is found in vape liquids underscores the need for strengthened enforcement and stricter penalties. \The proposed ban on vapes is part of a broader effort to combat drug abuse and protect public health in Indonesia. The country faces increasing challenges related to the distribution and consumption of illicit substances, including synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances. The BNN is working to address these challenges through a combination of law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and preventative measures. The proposed revisions to the narcotics and psychotropics law aim to provide a more comprehensive and effective framework for addressing the drug problem. The authorities are also collaborating with international partners to share information and coordinate efforts to combat drug trafficking and production. The ongoing efforts to address the issue demonstrate the Indonesian government's commitment to protecting its citizens and safeguarding public health. The ban on vapes is considered a significant step in this direction, as it aims to prevent the misuse of these devices to consume illicit substances and to protect the younger generation from falling into drug abuse. The measures being proposed are expected to create a safer environment for citizens and to send a message that the authorities are serious in fighting against drug use





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