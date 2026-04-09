Indonesia Intensifies Diplomatic Push for UN Security Council Seat

Indonesia is actively working to secure support for its bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2029-2030 term. The nation is engaging in diplomatic efforts, including discussions with OACPS members, to build support and strengthen ties with key partners.

Indonesia is actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to gain support for its bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council ( UNSC ) for the 2029-2030 term. The Foreign Ministry, through its spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela, has confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir has been engaged in discussions with representatives from the Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

These discussions, which took place during the OACPS Summit held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from March 27 to 29, focused on both strengthening bilateral ties and garnering support for Indonesia's UNSC candidacy. These diplomatic engagements are a crucial step in Indonesia's strategy to secure a seat on the UNSC, allowing it to contribute to global peace and security. Discussions centered on various aspects of cooperation, including the promotion of digital sovereignty, technological resilience, sustainable management of the blue economy, and climate resilience initiatives. Indonesia aims to solidify its relationships with key partners and leverage its past experiences in the UNSC to advocate for its priorities. The country is particularly interested in fostering stronger cooperation and solidarity among African, Pacific, and Caribbean nations, especially amid the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties. The meetings involved interactions with prominent figures, including the presidents of Sudan and Gabon, as well as foreign ministers from Botswana, Seychelles, Sao Tome and Principe, and Equatorial Guinea. These high-level discussions highlight Indonesia's commitment to building strong diplomatic ties and fostering international collaboration. This proactive approach underscores Indonesia's commitment to playing an active role on the global stage and contributing to the resolution of complex international issues.\ The outreach efforts by the Indonesian government began in January, following the formal announcement of its candidacy on January 14. Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed that extensive outreach programs to other partner countries would be carried out. The country has a history of serving on the UNSC, with four previous terms under its belt, in 1973–1974, 1995–1996, 2007–2008 and 2019–2021. This prior experience makes Indonesia well-placed to contribute to discussions on global security and diplomacy. Furthermore, Indonesia held the rotating presidency of the council in August 2020. This past experience will be leveraged in its bid. This experience, combined with its strong diplomatic network and strategic focus, provides Indonesia with a solid foundation to work toward securing a non-permanent seat. The nation views its potential UNSC membership as an opportunity to further its foreign policy objectives and advance its interests on a global scale. The ongoing discussions and diplomatic efforts represent a continuous endeavor to build consensus and mobilize backing for its candidacy. Indonesia’s ongoing and strategic approach illustrates its dedication to fostering global cooperation and promoting multilateralism. The current diplomatic pushes show Indonesia's commitment to global collaboration and its dedication to address the challenges facing the global community.\Indonesia's ambition to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2029-2030 term reflects its commitment to international cooperation and its belief in the importance of multilateralism. The country's diplomatic initiatives are focused on building consensus and securing the backing of member states, particularly within the OACPS framework. The meetings and discussions that have been undertaken are essential in establishing Indonesia as a reliable partner in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. It is essential for the nation to secure support for its candidacy. The focus on areas such as digital sovereignty and climate resilience reflects Indonesia's commitment to addressing contemporary issues. With its extensive experience in the UNSC, the nation is prepared to take on a significant role in promoting international peace and security. The consistent efforts underscore Indonesia's dedication to multilateralism and its commitment to contributing to global peace and security. The discussions also involved areas of cooperation and shared priorities. With previous successful terms, Indonesia seeks to use this experience to further strengthen its global role and partnerships. This bid illustrates Indonesia's commitment to contributing constructively to global governance and shaping international discourse on critical issues





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