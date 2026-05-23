Indonesia Dispatches New Contingent of 744 Military Personnel to UNIFIL Peacekeeping Mission

The new contingent, comprising 571 Army personnel, 79 Navy personnel, 63 Air Force personnel and 31 personnel from the TNI Headquarters, will serve in Lebanon for one year. Indonesia has been contributing peacekeeping troops to the mission since 2006 and is one of the mission’s largest troop-contributing countries.

JAKARTA: Indonesia has dispatched a new contingent of 744 military personnel to serve in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission . The send-off ceremony for the Indonesia n Garuda Contingent Task Force (Konga) UNIFIL 2026 was held at the TNI Headquarters in East Jakarta on Thursday.

The new contingent comprises 571 Army personnel, 79 Navy personnel, 63 Air Force personnel and 31 personnel from the TNI Headquarters and will serve in Lebanon for one year. Indonesia has been contributing peacekeeping troops to the mission since 2006 and is one of the mission’s largest troop-contributing countries.

The Indonesian contingent is carrying out a UN mandate under a United Nations Security Council resolution to help maintain security stability, monitor the cessation of hostilities and support conducive conditions in southern Lebanon





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Indonesia Military Personnel United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFI Peacekeeping Mission Lebanon TNI TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto TNI Information Centre United Nations Security Council Resolution UN Mandate Security Stability Cessation Of Hostilities Conducive Conditions Southern Lebanon

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