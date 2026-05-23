Indonesia Closes Illegal Railway Crossings to Improve Safety After Several Recent Tragedy Incidents, Power Outage Disrupts Parts of Sumatra Island

Indonesia has closed illegal railway crossings as part of measures to improve safety after several tragic incidents. PLN, Indonesias state electricity company, reported low frequency and power failure leading to blackouts in Sumatra Province. Efforts are under way to restore power supply. Meanwhile, a Chinese inventor has successfully built a sword-shaped aerial vehicle to bring flying swords in fantasy novels to life.

Indonesia closes illegal railway crossings to improve safety after several recent tragic incidents JAKARTA (Xinhua/Agencies): Bad weather triggered a widespread power outage across parts of Indonesia s Sumatra island on Friday evening, disrupting the regional transmission system, state electricity company PT PLN said on Saturday.

The blackout began at 6.44pm local time after disturbances along transmission lines caused a decline in system frequency and triggered cascading failures across several areas, PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo said in a statement. PLN said the affected transmission network was restored within about two hours, allowing crews to shift focus to restarting power plants and reconnecting generation units to the grid.

According to Darmawan, hydroelectric and gas-fired power plants were able to resume operations relatively quickly, while coal-fired plants required between 15 and 20 hours to return to full operating capacity. Darmawan said the outage affected southern, central, and northern Sumatra, causing widespread blackouts in residential and commercial areas. He said the affected provinces include Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, and Jambi.

Once again, we are putting forth our best efforts, mobilizing all our resources, and remaining vigilant to ensure a swift recovery of the power system, Darmawan said during a press conference on Saturday. A China inventor creates sword-shaped aerial vehicle, bringing flying sword in fantasy novels to life WHO acknowledges and praises Vietnams proactive Ebola preparedness efforts





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Indonesia Pln Widespread Power Outage Power Plants Disaster Challenging Circumstances Restored Efficiency Recovery Process

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