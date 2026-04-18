Indonesia Assures Stable Soybean Supply for Tofu and Tempeh Producers

Indonesia's National Food Agency (Bapanas) has guaranteed sufficient soybean supplies to support tofu and tempeh production, ensuring business continuity and product affordability until at least April 2026. The government is monitoring stock levels, maintaining communication with producer associations, and enforcing price ceilings for importers to stabilize costs for small businesses.

Indonesia 's National Food Agency, known as Bapanas, has issued a strong assurance regarding the sustained availability of soybean supplies crucial for the nation's vital tofu and tempeh industries. This proactive measure aims to safeguard the operational continuity of these businesses and, importantly, to keep the prices of these staple food products accessible to consumers.

Sarwo Edhy, the Principal Secretary of Bapanas, officially confirmed the adequacy of the national soybean stock, emphasizing its capacity to meet domestic demand, particularly for tofu and tempeh production. Projections indicate a healthy surplus, with soybean supplies sourced from both international imports and domestic cultivation expected to remain at secure levels throughout April 2026.

The agency's commitment to constant oversight of supply levels is particularly significant, given that over 90 percent of the nation's soybean consumption is directly linked to tofu and tempeh manufacturers. Bapanas maintains a continuous dialogue with the Association of Indonesian Tofu and Tempeh Producers Cooperatives (GAKOPTINDO) to ensure the price stability and consistent availability of this essential food commodity.

The agency's calculations, which are updated on a monthly basis and based on the 2026 Soybean Food Balance Projection, forecast that current supplies will comfortably meet the monthly demand, which fluctuates between 220,000 and 230,000 tonnes.

In a further effort to support small-scale producers, Bapanas has reiterated its call for importers to adhere strictly to the government-mandated price ceilings. The established reference sales price for soybeans at the importer level is set at a maximum of Rp11,500, equivalent to approximately US$0.70 per kilogramme. This price control mechanism is designed to manage production costs effectively for businesses operating at the grassroots level of the food supply chain.

Complementing these efforts, the Indonesian government, in collaboration with the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), is actively developing funding strategies to bolster the Government Soybean Reserve. A decree issued in 2025 mandates a minimum procurement target of 70,000 tonnes for this reserve for the 2026 period, underscoring a strategic commitment to long-term food security.

The Head of Bapanas has previously issued stern warnings to importers regarding price control, emphasizing that non-compliance will result in severe penalties, demonstrating the government's resolve to maintain market stability and affordability for its citizens





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Soybean Supply Tofu Tempeh Food Security Indonesia

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