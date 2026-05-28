Indonesia and Japan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in Maritime Security and Economic Cooperation

Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks in Tokyo, agreeing to deepen cooperation in maritime security, economic partnership, and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto met with the Prime Minister of Japan , Fumio Kishida , to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Japan . The meeting, held in Tokyo, focused on economic cooperation , maritime security , and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific .

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and agreed to enhance joint maritime patrols. Additionally, they discussed potential Japanese investment in Indonesia's infrastructure and renewable energy sectors. The meeting concluded with a joint statement emphasizing sustainable development and climate change mitigation





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Indonesia Japan Prabowo Subianto Fumio Kishida Maritime Security Indo-Pacific Bilateral Relations Economic Cooperation

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