Indo‑Pacific Nations Forge New Defence Partnerships at IPHAS Summit in Kuala Lumpur

The third Indo‑Pacific Health Alliance for Security (IPHAS) Summit concluded in Kuala Lumpur with participating countries, including Malaysia, the United States, and Australia, reaffirming commitments to strengthen civil‑military collaboration for whole‑of‑society resilience. The summit focused on integrating health security into national defence, addressing CBRN threats, and enhancing interoperability among security forces.

The 3rd Indo-Pacific Health Alliance for Security ( IPHAS ) Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur from June 7 to June 8, concluded with renewed commitments to defence partnerships among Malaysia , the United States , Australia , and other participating nations.

Co-hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces alongside the Command Surgeon of the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Surgeon General of the Australian Defence Force, the summit centered on the theme 'Civil-Military Collaboration for Whole-of-Society Resilience.

' The event gathered military leaders, civilian officials, and non‑governmental organisations from more than 21 countries, fostering dialogue on integrating health security into national defence strategies. Key Malaysian agencies, including the Health Ministry, the National Security Council, and the National Disaster Management Agency, engaged in strategic discussions aimed at enhancing regional resilience against health threats that can destabilise societies.

In his closing remarks, Lieutenant General Datuk Dr. Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh, director‑general of the Armed Forces Health Services, underscored that modern health threats have evolved into a core component of national security, capable of disrupting critical government functions, national stability, and public well‑being. He highlighted IPHAS as the sole public‑health and military security framework operating across the Indo‑Pacific, with a particular emphasis on addressing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) risks.

Delegates from the United States, led by the USINDOPACOM Command Surgeon Captain Roberts and supported by experts from the National Guard Bureau and the Washington National Guard, engaged in extensive talks on strengthening biological defence capabilities and improving interoperability among cross‑border security forces. The summit set forth a clear objective to bolster collective resilience through enhanced cooperation, joint training, and shared resources, positioning IPHAS as a vital platform for coordinating civil‑military responses to complex health emergencies in the region.

Looking ahead, participating nations are expected to pursue concrete initiatives in information sharing, capacity building, and rapid response mechanisms to mitigate the impact of pandemics, bioterrorism, and other CBRN events, thereby safeguarding the health and security of Indo‑Pacific societies





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IPHAS Indo‑Pacific Health Security CBRN Defence Cooperation Malaysia United States Australia Military Civil‑Military Collaboration

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