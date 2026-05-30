Indigo-Blue Mushroom Discovery in Sabah Marks First for Malaysia

Researchers discover a new species of indigo-blue mushroom, Calocybe kinabaluensis, in Kinabalu Park, Malaysia, marking the first recorded find of its genus in the country.

A remarkable new species of indigo-blue mushroom has been discovered by researchers from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in Kinabalu Park, marking the first recorded find of its genus in Malaysia and establishing a national scientific milestone.

The rare fungus, officially named Calocybe kinabaluensis sp. nov. , is distinguished by its striking deep indigo-blue cap, which measures between 34 and 120 millimetres in diameter. This vibrant coloration sets it apart from other known species and has captivated mycologists worldwide. The mushroom belongs to the genus Calocybe, which includes species known for their bright colors and ecological roles as decomposers.

This discovery not only expands the known biodiversity of Malaysian fungi but also highlights the importance of preserving the unique ecosystems of Kinabalu Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its extraordinary flora and fauna. The newly described species was discovered during field surveys conducted along three major trails in Kinabalu Park: Bundu Tuhan, Liwagu, and Silau-Silau. The initial samples were collected by Sabah Parks staff members Martinah Latim and Jamil Kasmin in February 2025.

Further specimens were recorded in November of the same year through the Young Rangers Programme, which involved secondary school students from the Ranau district. This programme, a strategic collaboration between Sabah Parks and UMS since 2016, aims to provide exposure and educate the younger generation about Sabah's remarkable fungal biodiversity. The research team included experts from Sabah Parks, UMS postgraduate students, and international collaborators from the University of Turin, Italy.

To confirm the species' status and distinguish it from its closest relative, Calocybe cyanella, the team used integrated DNA analysis methods. The findings were published in a peer-reviewed journal, adding to the growing body of knowledge on tropical fungi. According to a statement from UMS, the newly discovered mushroom functions as a natural decomposer, breaking down organic matter and enriching soil fertility in the forest ecosystem.

This ecological role is vital for nutrient cycling and the health of the forest floor. UMS Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor celebrated the discovery, stating that it proves Sabah's forests still hold biological treasures yet to be fully explored. He emphasized that this success reflects UMS's role as the 'Brain of Borneo' in spearheading biodiversity research at the global level.

The holotype specimen of the mushroom has been officially deposited and preserved in the BORNEENSIS Herbarium Collection (BORH) at the Institute for Tropical Biology and Conservation (ITBC). This discovery underscores the importance of continued exploration and conservation efforts in Sabah's rich natural habitats, and it serves as an inspiration for young scientists to engage in biodiversity research





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New Blue Indigo Fungus Species Discovered in Kinabalu Park, SabahA new species of blue indigo fungus, Calocybe kinabaluensis sp. nov., has been discovered in Kinabalu Park, Sabah, marking the first recorded discovery of such a fungus in Malaysia. The finding highlights Sabah's rich and underexplored biodiversity and underscores the university's role as the 'Brain of Borneo' in global biodiversity research.

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