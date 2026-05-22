Indiescovery 2026 Concert: Iconic Artists to Perform for Local Music Fans

An exclusive lineup of iconic artists, including Butterfingers, Bunkface, and Masdo, is set to rock the stage of 'Indiescovery 2026' happening at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur stage. This concert is part of a movement to elevate the standard of local artist performances and celebrate the impact of indie music in Malaysia's creative mainstream.

Sarawak and Sabah gears up for its annual festivals with mega parties and the grand success of 'Konsert Meletop TVS'. It was rock all the way as a packed house grooved all night at the rollicking 'Konsert Jiwa Kacau 3.0' in Bukit Jalil.

Malaysia is set to witness a night anticipated to be one of the most awaited indie concerts of the year as 'Konsert Indiescovery 2026' brings together four iconic names on one historic stage. The Zepp Kuala Lumpur stage will witness another historic moment in the nation's music industry with the organisation of the 'Indiescovery 2026' Concert, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

This super concert is presented by organiser RR Music with full support from the Ministry of Communications and MyCreative Ventures Group





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Indiescovery 2026 Concert Butterfingers Bunkface Masdo Zepp Kuala Lumpur Alternative Legends Pop-Punk Icons Retro Pop Nuances Craftsmen Of Local Brit-Pop Nation Pop-Punk Icons Local Brit-Pop With Their Distinct Musical Sty Nation's Pop-Punk Icons Nation's Pop-Punk Icons Nation's Pop-Punk Icons Nation's Pop-Punk Icons Nation's Pop-Punk Icons

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