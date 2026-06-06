Indian Police Brace for 'Cockroach Janta Party' Protest Over Exam Irregularities

Security was heightened in New Delhi ahead of a protest by the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party', which has garnered over 22 million Instagram followers and is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities.

Indian police increased security measures in New Delhi on Saturday as a protest organized by the satirical " Cockroach Janta Party " (CJP) approached. The CJP, a social media movement that uses the cockroach as a symbol, emerged after India's Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly described young government critics as "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court session, a remark he later claimed was misinterpreted.

The group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate and former political strategist for the opposition Aam Aadmi Party, returned from the United States to lead the demonstration. He called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing widespread irregularities in major examinations such as paper leaks and technical failures.

The movement, which brands itself as "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth," has amassed over 22 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the official followings of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress Party on that platform. While some of the CJP's social media accounts have been blocked by Indian authorities, its primary Instagram channel remains accessible within the country.

Security was visibly heightened at New Delhi's airport and the Jantar Mantar protest site, with steel barricades installed at key intersections. Dipke urged a peaceful approach, posting on social media that "We have to lead this movement with love and peace.

" The protest reflects broader youth discontent in India, where despite rapid economic expansion, millions of young people face difficulties securing stable, well-paying employment. The CJP's rapid rise illustrates how digital platforms can amplify political dissent, particularly among a demographic feeling increasingly marginalized by traditional political structures. The group's use of satire directly challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the BJP, whose name the CJP playfully mimics.

As the demonstration commenced, the state's response highlighted the sensitive balance between regulating online content and managing public assemblies in a highly charged political environment





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India Protest Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Dharmendra Pradhan Exam Irregularities

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