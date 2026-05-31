Indian doubles pair Rankireddy and Shetty end title drought with Singapore Open triumph

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the men s doubles crown at the 2026 Singapore Badminton Open, becoming the first Indian duo to win the event and ending a two year title slump. Local favourite Loh Kean Yew fell in the men s singles final to France s Alex Lanier.

India celebrated a landmark achievement at the Singapore Badminton Open held on May thirty first 2026 as the men s doubles partnership of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty captured the title, ending a two year drought on the BWF World Tour.

The Indian pair, who are currently ranked fourth in the world, faced the world number three Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a thrilling final that lasted seventy three minutes. After dropping the first game 18 to 21 the Indian side rallied strongly, taking the second 21 to 17 and securing the decider 21 to 16.

Their victory not only marked their first Tour title since the Thailand Open in May 2024 but also made them the first Indian doubles team to ever win the Singapore Open, a tournament historically dominated by singles champions such as Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth. The win also evened their head to head record against the Indonesians to two wins each after a hard fought semi final where they defeated the reigning world champions Kim Won ho and Seo Seung jae who are the world number one pair.

The match featured several momentum swings with the Indonesians taking an early lead in the opening game and the Indians responding with a six point run in the second game to establish a comfortable margin. In the final game the Indian side entered the break with a four point advantage but the Indonesians clawed back to within one point before Satwiksairaj and Chirag reasserted control and clinched the decisive points.

The triumph was celebrated by a cheering crowd of seven thousand eight hundred spectators at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and added a ninth BWF World Tour title to the Indian duo s résumé. The singles competition also delivered drama as local favourite Loh Kean Yew fell short of capturing his first Singapore Open crown. In front of a packed house Loh lost a three set battle to ninth ranked Frenchman Alex Lanier, the 2025 European champion.

After winning the first set 21 to 17 Loh could not maintain his edge as Lanier rallied to take the second 21 to 15 and the third 21 to 14. Loh s journey to the final had been impressive, requiring three game victories against India s Srikanth Kidambi, fellow Indian H S Prannoy, Taiwan s Chi Yu jen and Japan s world number nineteen Koki Watanabe.

Despite the defeat the Singaporean earned thirty four thousand US dollars in prize money, pushing his career earnings past the million dollar mark when combined with previous earnings and public donations earned after his historic 2021 world championship triumph. The loss denied Singapore a first men s singles title since Ronald Susilo in 2002 and left the tournament without a local champion for the first time in over a decade.

Other notable performances at the event included India s Devika Sihag who secured the women s singles title at the Thailand Masters Super 300 earlier in the season, and the continued success of Indian women s singles players despite a quarter final exit for PV Sindhu at the hands of world number one and Olympic champion An Se young. Lakshya Sen also bowed out in the men s draw after a loss to Koki Watanabe.

Overall the Singapore Open highlighted the resurgence of Indian badminton across both singles and doubles disciplines, with the men s doubles victory standing out as a historic milestone for the nation





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Badminton Singapore Open India Men's Doubles Loh Kean Yew

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India's Great Nicobar Ambition: Strategic Play in the Indian Ocean Amid Global Energy CrisisIndia's $10 billion plan to develop Great Nicobar Island into a defense hub gains urgency amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis and China's 'String of Pearls' strategy, raising questions about maritime leverage and regional balance.

Read more »

Indian Duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Make History with Singapore Open Final BerthIndia's world No. 4 men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated world No. 1 Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae of South Korea to reach their first Singapore Open final, becoming the first Indian men's doubles pair to achieve the feat. They won the semi-final 21-19, 21-19 after previously losing to the same opponents at the Malaysian Open and China Masters. They will face Indonesia's world No. 3 Fajar Alfian and Shohibul Fikri in the final.

Read more »

Six Mitra initiatives to boost Indian community's socioeconomic development, says MaicciSEOUL: South Korea and the United States are in talks over recent public remarks by the commander of US Forces Korea, Seoul's presidential office said Saturday (May 30), after the comments drew sharp criticism from China.

Read more »

MIPP to Contest Four Seats in Johor State Election Under PN BannerThe Malaysian Indian People's Party (MIPP) will contest four seats in the upcoming Johor state election as part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. MIPP president P Punithan confirmed the decision, citing PN's strategy to field candidates in winnable areas to form the next state government. The party will also contest seats in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, focusing on young professionals to represent the Indian community. Punithan expressed confidence in Indian community support for PN, estimating 45%-50% backing in Johor, and warned PH and BN against overconfidence.

Read more »