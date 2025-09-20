India Warns of Humanitarian Consequences as US H-1B Visa Fee Hikes to $100,000

India expresses concern over the Trump administration's decision to increase U.S. H-1B visa fees to $100,000 per year, anticipating potential disruptions for families and straining ties between the two nations.

In a move likely to have humanitarian consequences, India expressed concern over the Trump administration's decision to significantly increase the fees for H-1B visas, reaching $100,000 per year. This policy shift, announced on Friday, is poised to take effect from Saturday midnight, impacting companies and potentially causing disruptions for families.

India, being the largest beneficiary of these skilled worker visas last year, accounting for 71% of approved applications, views this change with apprehension. The government's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the potential for family disruptions and expressed the hope that U.S. authorities would address these concerns appropriately. The new fee structure dwarfs the existing system, where the application process involves a small fee and subsequent charges that are a fraction of the new price. This decision adds another layer of strain on the relationship between the two nations, which has been tested by recent actions, including the doubling of tariffs on imports from India, partially due to India's purchases of Russian oil. This situation has pushed the ties between the US and India to their lowest point in decades. \The move to increase the H-1B visa fees is part of a broader immigration crackdown initiated by the Trump administration. This effort aims to reshape the temporary employment visa program, particularly affecting the tech sector, which relies heavily on the H-1B visa for skilled workers. The full implications of the fee increase are being carefully examined by all relevant parties. The spokesperson noted that both the United States and India have benefited from the mobility of skilled workers, recognizing their significant contributions to innovation, wealth creation, and economic growth. Policymakers are thus evaluating the recent steps, keeping in mind the mutual advantages and the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. This comes after other companies like Amazon and Microsoft have advised employees holding H-1B visas to stay in the US in response to the new fee structure. This is happening against a backdrop of developments, including Australia's Optus vowing to cooperate with probes into an emergency call services outage and new technological advancements from Meta and Snap to make smartglasses relevant. Other significant events include Apple's software launches for iPhones, Watches, and Macs, as well as Comcast's plans to cut jobs within its broadband and pay TV unit to centralize operations. \Indian technology services companies are likely to face disruptions in their global operations due to the significant hike in visa application fees. These companies deploy skilled professionals to the United States. Earlier in the day, India’s IT industry body, Nasscom, shared similar concerns about the impact of the fee increase. The industry anticipates challenges in deploying skilled workers and potentially in maintaining project timelines. This step could be a factor in future developments in the business, technology and diplomatic spheres. The situation also sheds light on the complex interplay of immigration policies, international relations, and economic considerations. The outcome of the current situation will be carefully observed, considering that the future holds challenges and opportunities to the existing framework. Both nations and businesses alike will adjust to the recent changes as the ramifications are uncovered. The increase has created an unstable situation for foreign nationals working within the US, along with potential economic implications in the long term





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H-1B Visa India United States Trump Administration Immigration

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI to spend $100 billion over five years on backup servers, the Information reportsKUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for unresolved issues arising from the recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia to be addressed through negotiations under the Joint Border Committee (JBC).

Read more »

Motor racing-F1 could see more teams appealing after Williams decision(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to spend about $100 billion renting backup servers from cloud providers over the next five years, the Information reported on Friday, citing company executives' discussions with shareholders.

Read more »

A taste of Malaysia in one spot(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to spend about $100 billion renting backup servers from cloud providers over the next five years, the Information reported on Friday, citing company executives' discussions with shareholders.

Read more »

Serving more than just meals(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to spend about $100 billion renting backup servers from cloud providers over the next five years, the Information reported on Friday, citing company executives' discussions with shareholders.

Read more »

Over 500 golden hearts nominated(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to spend about $100 billion renting backup servers from cloud providers over the next five years, the Information reported on Friday, citing company executives' discussions with shareholders.

Read more »

Fruitful sustenance for wildlife(Reuters) - OpenAI plans to spend about $100 billion renting backup servers from cloud providers over the next five years, the Information reported on Friday, citing company executives' discussions with shareholders.

Read more »