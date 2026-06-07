India's Youth Unite Against Government Amid Education Sector Controversies

India's youth are uniting against the government in response to a series of controversies in the education sector, with a satirical movement called the Cockroach People's Party gaining traction online and on the streets.

A swarm of discontent: Demonstrators hold placards reading I am a cockroach and You've heard a lot of promises, now act! during a CJP protest in New Delhi.

The movement, led by Dipke, has gained traction among young Indians frustrated by job shortages and repeated controversies in the education sector. Hundreds of young students gathered in New Delhi for the first street protest by the satirical Cockroach People's Party over alleged irregularities in recent major examinations. Carrying paper cockroach masks and pamphlets, the protesters called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has faced criticism over the irregularities, including question paper leaks and technical glitches.

We want accountability from the government, Utkarsh Raj, a medical college aspirant, said at the protest site, which was watched closely by police officers in riot gear. Protesters were led by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate who arrived in New Delhi from the United States yesterday. His parody party - Cockroach Janta Party, a play on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party - has won millions of followers on social media since its launch last month.

The youth of the country will no longer fear anyone, they will fight, Dipke, a former political communications strategist for the opposition Aam Aadmi Party, told supporters at the rally. Cockroaches don't ever fear, they never die either, said Dipke, as others shouted in unison. The movement emerged after India's Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly likened young people who criticised the government to cockroaches and parasites during a court hearing, sparking outrage among the youth.

CJP's popularity has soared, using the slogan a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth. India deserves better administration of such crucial exams by the government, said 20-year-old Sarthak, who gave only one name. Last month, authorities scrapped the nationwide medical college entrance exam after investigators uncovered a question paper leak. Indian media reported suicides of teenagers following the fiasco over the National Eligibility Entrance Test, one of the country's most competitive exams.

That came on top of another scandal related to online marking systems in tests taken by nearly two million high school students. Young people have to take these exams and they can't have a situation where these exam systems have no credibility left, said Sapan Gyan, 52, who accompanied his sons to the protest.

The CJP's Instagram handle has over 22 million followers - more than double the BJP's nine million followers on the same site, as well as the main opposition Congress Party's 13 million. Despite rapid economic growth, millions of people in the world's most populous nation still struggle to find stable and well-paying jobs, fuelling discontent among the youth.

Youth unemployment in the country, typically covering people aged 15 to 24, was estimated at around 16%, according to the International Labour Organisation. In recent years, some of India's neighbours including Bangladesh and Nepal have witnessed youth-led movements against perceived corruption and political apathy that toppled incumbent governments





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