India's youth protest against education minister and PM Modi

The Cockroach Janta Party, an online Indian youth group, plans to take its movement to the streets with a protest against the education minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The founder of an online Indian youth group, the Cockroach Janta Party , plans to take his movement to the streets with a protest against the education minister and in a show of dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

The group has tapped into the concerns of the under-30s, who make up more than half of India's 1.42 billion population, over politics, unemployment and inflation. The group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has focused on recent leaks of exam papers and errors in marking final-year school exams that threaten to derail the careers of millions of students. Nearly 800,000 students have signed a petition seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The group's rapid rise marks one of the largest online expressions of dissent against Modi's 12-year rule, and analysts say it could dent his image despite recent state election victories, as frustration grows over rising fuel prices and gas shortages linked to the Iran war. The party's name is a reference to comments by India's top judge, Chief Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court, that compared some unemployed youth to cockroaches.

The party has more than 22 million followers on Instagram. Dipke, who has lived in the U.S. for the past two years, said his family and friends were worried he could be arrested on his return. The government has blocked the CJP's X account and Dipke told Reuters he had to regain control of the party's Instagram page from unknown hackers.

Senior cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the CJP of seeking social media followers from arch-enemy Pakistan and the 'anti-India gang', while Modi has yet to comment. The government is planning to deploy the Indian Air Force to transport question papers for a retest this month, instead of using the postal department. The CJP has also focused on a youth job crisis.

Government data shows that for those aged between 15 and 29, unemployment was 9.9% last year, more than triple the overall rate of 3.1%





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Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Narendra Modi Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Youth Unemployment In India

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