India's Meteoric Rise of 'Cockroach Janta Party' and Its Endorsement by Rivals

The satirical movement known as 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) has gained significant attention on social media, with nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, largely due to growing Gen Z disillusionment with India's political establishment and anger over a worsening jobs crisis. The movement was sparked by India's Chief Justice Surya Kant's misquote of insult directed at unemployed youngsters. Other Modi rivals and opposition parties have also endorsed this movement.

The Cockroach Janta Party has already overtaken the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Instagram with nearly 20 million followers, becoming a symbol of Gen Z disillusionment with India's political establishment and anger over a worsening jobs crisis.

The movement was launched after an Indian judge referred to some unemployed youngsters as 'parasites' and 'cockroaches', sparking backlash from social media users. Its popularity reflects growing Gen Z resentment with the Modi government's inability to create enough employment opportunities for the young. In response to growing political churn driven by Gen Z voters, The Cockroach Janta Party's founder is a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party, and other Modi rivals and opposition parties have endorsed the movement





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Gen Z Disillusionment Social Media Popularity Unemployment Among College Graduates Modi Government's Inability To Create Enough E South Asia Protests And Youth-Led Movements Emerging Signs Of Political Churn

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