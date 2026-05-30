India's Great Nicobar Ambition: Strategic Play in the Indian Ocean Amid Global Energy Crisis

India's $10 billion plan to develop Great Nicobar Island into a defense hub gains urgency amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis and China's 'String of Pearls' strategy, raising questions about maritime leverage and regional balance.

The ongoing global energy crisis, exacerbated by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has intensified geopolitical tensions and highlighted the vulnerability of international trade routes.

This bottleneck in the Persian Gulf has disrupted the flow of critical resources such as oil, natural gas, and fertilizers to Asian markets, underscoring the fragility of global supply chains and the strategic importance of maritime chokepoints. Amid growing uncertainty about when the Strait of Hormuz might reopen, India has advanced a US$10 billion initiative to develop its remote Great Nicobar Island into a major defense and logistics hub.

Located at the southern tip of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, approximately 1,200 kilometers from the Indian mainland and less than 150 kilometers from the western entrance of the Strait of Malacca, the island covers 921 square kilometers of dense rainforest. Proponents of the project, including retired military officials, argue that it would allow New Delhi to exert influence over, or potentially disrupt, Chinese supply lines, thereby exacerbating what is known as China's "Malacca dilemma"-its heavy reliance on the Strait of Malacca for about 80 percent of its imported energy and two-thirds of its total trade volume.

Retired Major General G.S. Rawat emphasized that the strait holds exceptional significance for global trade and maritime movement, and that a strong Indian presence near such routes would enhance strategic leverage, surveillance capabilities, and maritime security.

However, the plan has drawn opposition from environmental activists and political critics who warn of ecological damage and the displacement of indigenous tribal communities. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed these concerns as "pro-China" sentiment.

Meanwhile, China has been conducting extensive hydrographic surveys across the Indian Ocean, mapping currents and seabed topography-activities permitted under international law but viewed with suspicion in New Delhi. Despite these environmental and social concerns, India is pushing forward with its infrastructure drive to transform Great Nicobar into what analysts describe an "unsinkable aircraft carrier," complete with a large container terminal, an international airport, a power plant, and urban development.

According to an Indian government note, the project aims to bolster national security, strategic defense presence, and reduce dependence on foreign transshipment ports. Nilanthi Samaranayake of the East-West Center contextualized the move as part of a two-decade Indian effort to strengthen its footprint in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Yet some analysts caution that the strategic value of the base may be overstated.

Yogesh Joshi of the University of Central Florida noted that converting maritime presence into actual coercive leverage against China is far more difficult than proponents suggest. China, for its part, has pursued its own maritime expansion in the Indian Ocean through the so-called "String of Pearls" strategy-investing in ports like Gwadar in Pakistan, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, and the Ream Naval Base in Cambodia, along with its first overseas base in Djibouti.

However, Joshi also pointed out that any Sino-Indian conflict would likely be rapid and limited under the nuclear shadow, and that even with a base near Malacca, India would not control the strait, which remains under the sovereignty of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Thus, while the Great Nicobar development reflects India's determination to counter Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean, its practical impact on securing maritime chokepoints remains a subject of debate among strategists





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