India Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Preparedness Guidelines Amid El Nino Impacted High Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave preparedness guidelines due to the potentially powerful El Nino weather pattern, which could make high temperatures in India more extreme. According to research, El Nino patterns in the past had influenced extreme temperature events across India, leading to larger heat waves, increased temperature anomalies, and longer heat wave duration. The IMD also highlighted a 2022 paper on the correlation between El Nino and increased heat wave conditions in India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave preparedness guidelines amid warnings of extreme high temperatures in India caused by a potentially powerful El Nino weather pattern.

The IMD highlighted previous research showing a correlation between El Nino patterns and increased heat wave conditions, including higher heat wave frequency, increased temperature anomalies, longer heat wave duration, and wider spatial spread. The IMD also mentioned a 2022 paper on how El Nino patterns in the past had influenced extreme temperature events across India.

The highest maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 48.2C in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, and temperatures in New Delhi reached 44.4C. The country's highest officially recorded temperature is 51C, measured at Phalodi in Rajasthan in 2016. The IMD urged people to take preventive measures by staying hydrated and keeping cool





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India Meteorological Department Heatwave Preparedness Guidelines El Nino Weather Pattern Extreme High Temperatures Correlation Between El Nino And Increased Heat 2022 Paper On The Correlation Between El Nino

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