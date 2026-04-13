India Implements Mandatory Digital Entry for Foreign Travelers with New e-Arrival Card System

India has introduced a mandatory digital entry requirement for all foreign travelers, replacing the traditional paper arrival form with a new e-Arrival Card system. The move aims to streamline border control processes, improve passenger flow, and align with global best practices, though some privacy concerns have been raised.

India has launched a mandatory digital entry requirement for all foreign travelers , replacing the traditional paper arrival form with a new e-Arrival Card system. The India n Bureau of Immigration (BoI) confirmed that starting April 1st, every foreign passport holder, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, must complete the online form before boarding any flight destined for the country.

This significant change represents the initial phase of India's forthcoming Immigration Visa and Foreigners Registration & Tracking 3.0 (IVFRT 3.0) modernization initiative, which is designed to digitize and optimize border control procedures. The shift aims to enhance efficiency, reduce manual processes, and align with global standards for immigration management. Travelers are now required to submit their information online prior to departure. This includes essential details such as passport information, flight specifics, the purpose of their visit, their intended address in India, and a concise health declaration. Upon successful submission of the form, passengers are issued a unique QR code. This QR code must then be presented at immigration upon arrival. Travelers have the option of displaying it digitally on their mobile devices or presenting a printed copy. To facilitate group travel, families of up to five individuals can complete a single, combined form, streamlining the process for those traveling together. Authorities recommend completing the submission within 72 hours before arrival and, ideally, before boarding their flight, to avoid potential delays. Airlines have been instructed to verify the QR code at boarding gates, effectively making the e-Arrival Card a mandatory pre-travel requirement. During the initial implementation phase, passengers who have not completed the form will not automatically be denied boarding. Instead, they will be directed to dedicated kiosks upon arrival, where they will be guided through the completion process before proceeding through immigration. However, officials caution that this may lead to longer waiting times, especially during peak arrival periods at major international airports such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, which handle a substantial number of inbound foreign nationals. Pilot programs conducted at Delhi and Bengaluru airports during February demonstrated the effectiveness of the digital system. The trials showed a reduction in processing times, dropping from approximately five to six minutes per passenger to under three minutes. The BoI anticipates that the e-Arrival Card will not only expedite passenger clearance but also facilitate the introduction of 'fast lanes' at airports for travelers who have complied with the requirements. Furthermore, the collected data will be integrated into risk-based screening systems. These systems are intended to pre-clear low-risk passengers and further enhance overall border efficiency. The introduction of the e-Arrival Card aligns with India's broader efforts to modernize its immigration infrastructure and move towards paperless border processing. Government officials emphasize that the system is designed to improve passenger flow and reduce manual paperwork at entry points while adhering to international best practices. However, concerns have been raised by privacy advocates regarding expanded data-sharing provisions included in updated immigration rules. These provisions allow for increased coordination and data exchange between various government agencies. The focus is on a seamless and secure digital border entry experience for all international travelers





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