India Chase Down Afghanistan's Total with Seven Wickets to Spare in Rain-Shortened Dharamshala ODI

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 84 led India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first ODI. Despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz's record-breaking century for Afghanistan, a middle-order collapse limited their total. KL Rahul's late flourish ensured India chased down the target with 13 balls remaining in the 25-over contest.

India secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, played in Dharamshala . The match was shortened to 25 overs per side due to rain delays.

Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 194, losing their final wicket on the last ball of their innings. The highlight of their innings was a blistering century from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 102 off just 48 deliveries, the fastest ODI hundred by an Afghan batter. His innings included eight sixes and eight fours and anchored the Afghan innings to 135-3 in the 15th over.

However, a middle-order collapse followed. Gurbaz was bowled by debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi soon departed for 27. Azmatullah Omarzai provided some late resistance with a quick 26 off 16 balls, but no other batsman reached double figures. India's debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two each.

In response, India lost an early wicket as Rohit Sharma was run out for 16 following a direct hit from Rashid Khan, combined with wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz's throw. The opening partnership between Sharma and Kishan was short-lived, but Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan stabilized the chase. Kishan scored a brisk 34 before being dismissed. Gill, playing the anchor role, went on to complete a composed unbeaten 84 off 66 balls, his innings laced with eleven fours and two sixes.

He ensured the run rate never got out of hand. KL Rahul, promoted in the order, provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 39 off just 19 deliveries, striking at over 205 runs per over, to take India across the line with 13 balls to spare. Captain Gill's finish ensured India took an early 1-0 lead in the series. The match showcased contrasting innings.

For Afghanistan, Gurbaz's power-hooting was a treat but lacked support. Their inability to build partnerships after his dismissal cost them dearly. For India, the chase was expertly managed by Gill, who absorbed early pressure and then accelerated when needed. The late surge from Rahul sealed the game.

The debutants on both sides made an impact: Gurnoor Brar for India and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who dismissed Gurbaz. The series now moves to the next match with Afghanistan needing to improve their batting depth and India looking to continue their winning momentum





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Cricket India Vs Afghanistan ODI Shubman Gill Rahmanullah Gurbaz Dharamshala One-Day International Series

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