Independent Journalism Centre Malaysia launches 'The Price of Truth: Economic Rights of Journalists in Malaysia' report

The 2022 annual report by Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) Malaysia, 'The Price of Truth: Economic Rights of Journalists in Malaysia', sheds light on the precarious work conditions and decline in security experienced by media members in Malaysia. The report examines how the economic impact shapes the journalists' ability to report independently, ethically, and safely, highlighting the escalating threat to the overall media environment and the decline in public trust in the quality of journalism influenced by economic challenges.

The Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) Malaysia has launched its annual report on Malaysia's media landscape - 'The Price of Truth: Economic Rights of Journalists in Malaysia'.

This report is released in conjunction with the Media Solidarity Festival, a three-day-long event co-organised by CIJ, Gerakan Media Medeka (Geramm), and the Malaysian Media Council, which marks World Press Freedom Day. The report serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of the contributions and struggles of journalists who work to educate the public and uphold the fourth estate of democracy.

This year's report is dedicated to the economic rights of journalists, providing a lens to examine how the media landscape in Malaysia faces various issues, including political, economic, social, technological, and legal factors that endanger the precarious work conditions and security of media members. As the economic impact directly affects journalists' ability to report independently, ethically, and safely, the report also reveals the impact on the overall media environment and the decline in public trust in the quality of journalism.

The deterioration of Malaysia's media landscape demonstrates how the economy shapes the journalists' work and directly affects the media's ability to maintain quality journalism, emphasizing the urgent need for policymakers to address the challenges faced by journalists and the challenging times facing the media sector in Malaysia





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Centre For Independent Journalism (CIJ) World Press Freedom Day Media Solidarity Festival Gerakan Media Medeka Malaysian Media Council The Price Of Truth: Economic Rights Of Journal Malaysian Media Landscape Economic Impact On Journalists Ethical And Independent Journalism

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