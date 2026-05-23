In the face of global supply crisis, Malaysia maintains food supply security

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) states that despite the current global supply crisis, no reports of food supply shortages have been received as of now. Luqman Ahmad, the deputy secretary-general, stated that simulations showed that the country's food supply would remain sufficient until June, with various approaches in place to guarantee supply stability in case of unforeseen conditions. Additionally, there are allocations to strengthen agro-food industries and support small businesses denominated as National Agrofood Policy 2.0. Fama implies a significant sales boost, reporting a total of RM101 million with 4,695 programmes held nationwide, benefiting over 6.89 million consumers, with increased sales predicted at a RM750,000 financial value.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) declared that despite the current global supply crisis, it has not received any reports of food supply shortages, including during the festive season.

During the Mega Agro Madani Sales Opening Ceremony, commented by Luqman Ahmad, a deputy secretary-general of KPKM Development, that simulations had shown that the country's food supply would remain sufficient until June. Based on ongoing allocation from the National Agrofood Policy 2.0, which allocates RM30 million per year to strengthen entrepreneurs, infrastructure development and food security initiatives implemented by KPKM, the government aims to strengthen food security initiatives and strengthen the agro-industry.

The total sales for the past year reached RM101 million through 4,695 programmes, benefiting 6.89 million consumers. On the first day of the Kelantan event, on May 23, Luqman aimed for 50,000 visitors, aiming for a sales value of RM750,000 and assisting over 204 entrepreneurs. Involving over 11,400 coupons worth RM5 each for visitors to purchase fresh perishable goods to assist with people's cost of living.





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Supply Security National Agrofood Policy 2.0 Agrobazaar Online Coupons Kelantan Event

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pengguna Malaysia Diharapkan Bakal Maju Lebih Selama Percakapankan Data Kewangan: Bank Negara MalaysiaPenyelewaan acara berkenaan bertujuan membolehkan perkongsian data secara selamat diantara penyedia perkhidmatan kewangan bagi mewujudkan pengalaman pelanggan yang lebih lancer.

Read more »

Education Ministry removes Johor teacher from duty as police probe alleged sexual harassment of pupilKUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Police have taken over investigations into allegations that a teacher sexually harassed a pupil at a school in Johor, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek...

Read more »

Education Ministry removes Johor teacher from duty as police probe alleged sexual abuse of pupilKUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Police have taken over investigations into allegations that a teacher sexually abused a pupil at a school in Johor, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said...

Read more »

South Korean ministry to shun Starbucks vouchers in 'Tank Day' campaign backlashMalaysia's Asia Digital Engineering Sdn. Bhd. has secured a US$100mil bank loan to refinance part of its expensive private debt, a sign lenders are growing comfortable backing the company after its parent Capital A Bhd.'s exit from distressed status.

Read more »